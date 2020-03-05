A tasty welcome: step into The Stables, serving up a royal treat

Forget everything you think you know about golf clubhouses; step inside The Stables and you realise you're in for a right royal treat, courtesy of Royal Norwich at The Weston Estate.

We went behind the scenes of a very modern take on quality, relaxed dining - part brasserie, part fine dining - the impressive open bar and eatery is a treat for the senses and very easy on the eye; but for all its slick design and comfort, everyone's welcome and the care factor is genuine.

We chatted to Kevin Gooch, hospitality director, to find out why he believes The Stables is set to be the firmest of favourites among a pedigree of Norfolk's dining hotspots and 'foodie' destination in its own right - without a golf club in sight.

Q: When was The Stables established?

The Stables was officially opened last October after extensive refurbishment and investment - when you consider we're sitting in what was the stable block of Weston Hall, and as we look outside to what was the yard, it's quite amazing the transformation it has undergone.

Some of the building's original features can still clearly be seen from the exterior facade.

Q: How do you create a luxury, unique experience for your customers?

As soon as you step into The Stables you know you're in for a warm, welcoming, quality dining experience that you'll want to repeat. Recently, one customer described it as 'the closest thing in Norfolk to London's Soho House'.

Although initially the space seems very contemporary, we've managed to give a subtle nod to the golf club and the estate's heritage, without making people feel like they're in a clubhouse, or somewhere stuffy where they can't relax with the family.

Alongside the comfortable interior, The Stables offers a vast menu to suit all palettes, and our staff take real pride in our local provenance.

Q: What type of cuisine do you offer at The Stables?

Epicurean, classic, British food with a twist. For example, you'll find traditional dishes such as fish 'n' chips and beef burger on our newly launched 'All Day Menu', made and presented in a slightly quirky fashion.

Following on from Breakfast, our All Day Menu offers everything you'd want for casual dining from honey glaze ham, egg and chips to a range of stone baked pizzas and light salads, and our Sunday Roasts have proven to be incredibly popular.

We are launching our exciting Yard dining menu on March 2 which is a 3-course lunch and dinner menu for those craving more of a luxury 'fine dining' experience in a relaxed environment. And, we're also introducing The Yard Afternoon Tea to The Stables on March 11 which will include an array of scrumptious sandwiches and sweets, as well as a delicious dapple cheese scone.

All dishes are created with local produce and we put a key focus on sustainability, keeping to low food miles.

Q: We've heard you have a microbrewery; what kind of beer do you produce?

Our microbrewery is very close to my heart because I personally brew the beer alongside other members of the team. It's nice to be able to involve our staff in all we do and I'm always willing to share brewing skills.

We call it the 1893 Microbrewery as that was the year the golf club formed in Hellesdon - another link to our heritage. We brew IPAs, pale ales and stouts. We're currently serving an IPA with a passionfruit kick.

The space now doubles up as an intimate, private dining area, complete with wine stores.

Q: You mentioned that the microbrewery is also a private dining space; what else can The Stables accommodate?

We designed The Stables to be a flexible and versatile venue, suitable as the destination for almost all occasions and events.

The Stables is:

- An eatery for any time of day or occasion- from tasting plates through to fine dining.

- Somewhere to experience great local, seasonal events. Our Bullards Gin Tasting Experience is a must for gin fans and we've got a Mother's Day Lunch and Easter Sunday Lunch coming up, which will include activities and games for children in the family room.

- A hub for conferences and/or business meetings

- A family-oriented environment - we have a dedicated family room and plan to add a secure outdoor activity area.

Q: Why should people come to The Stables for food if they're not a member of the golf club?

The Stables is your local dining spot, your go-to place for that special occasion, a family-friendly lunch destination, or the perfect excuse to catch up with friends. We've got a really passionate team serving up some incredible dishes and we can't wait to share it with you.

Find more info at www.royalnorwichgolf.co.uk, 01603 429928 or mail@royalnorwichgolf.co.uk.

Visit The Stables at Royal Norwich, The Weston Estate, Weston Hall Road, Weston Longville, Norwich, NR9 5JZ. Sat nav: NR9 5JE