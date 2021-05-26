News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:49 AM May 26, 2021   
quad bikes

Quad bikers race across the beach at Snettisham, where rare birds nest in the shingle - Credit: RSPB

Rare birds on the estate where Springwatch is being filmed have been put at risk by reckless quad bikers.

Five men were filmed riding at speed across miles of the beach at Snettisham, including part of the foreshore at Wild Ken HIll.

The clip, filmed by the RSPB, shows five quadbikes driving at speed across both Snettisham Beach and the RSPB’s Snettisham nature reserve, over several miles of vital nesting habitat for the fast-declining ringed plover, as as well as other birds such as oystercatchers.

It was released after the BBC's flagship nature show began three weeks of live broadcasts.

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan being interviews by the local media. Pict

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, from where they will be broadcasting Springwatch - Credit: Danielle Booden

The incident took place in late April, weeks before the Springwatch cameras were set up around Snettisham and presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan arrived to begin broadcasting.

The RSPB said the quad bikes flattened nesting scrapes made by the rare plover. The species has declined by almost 80pc over the last 35 years in Norfolk, which is now home to just 123 nesting pairs.

You may also want to watch:

It said while no eggs were destroyed, the damage was "a heart-breaking blow" to its efforts to protect the ground nesting birds.

The rewilding area at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk

Guided tours have been launched for visitors to explore the rewilding area at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
  2. 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 3 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
  1. 4 Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk
  2. 5 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  3. 6 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise
  4. 7 Norfolk A&E numbers close to all-time record
  5. 8 '50 poonds' - Norwich hit by fake £50 notes with spelling error
  6. 9 Flatbed lorry crammed with junk stopped by police
  7. 10 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich with slap-up meal
Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mill Road, Banham

20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus