'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Published: 10:49 AM May 26, 2021

Quad bikers race across the beach at Snettisham, where rare birds nest in the shingle - Credit: RSPB

Rare birds on the estate where Springwatch is being filmed have been put at risk by reckless quad bikers.

Five men were filmed riding at speed across miles of the beach at Snettisham, including part of the foreshore at Wild Ken HIll.

The clip, filmed by the RSPB, shows five quadbikes driving at speed across both Snettisham Beach and the RSPB’s Snettisham nature reserve, over several miles of vital nesting habitat for the fast-declining ringed plover, as as well as other birds such as oystercatchers.

It was released after the BBC's flagship nature show began three weeks of live broadcasts.

Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, from where they will be broadcasting Springwatch - Credit: Danielle Booden

The incident took place in late April, weeks before the Springwatch cameras were set up around Snettisham and presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan arrived to begin broadcasting.

The RSPB said the quad bikes flattened nesting scrapes made by the rare plover. The species has declined by almost 80pc over the last 35 years in Norfolk, which is now home to just 123 nesting pairs.

It said while no eggs were destroyed, the damage was "a heart-breaking blow" to its efforts to protect the ground nesting birds.