Hospital £185k fundraiser for bereavement suite

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn are hoping to raise £185,000 for a maternity bereavement suite. Picture: QEH Archant

A £185,000 campaign has been launched at a Norfolk hospital to create a space for grieving parents following the loss of their baby.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has begun fundraising to build a new maternity bereavement suite.

The space, which will cost £185,000, is designed to support families who lose their babies either during or shortly after birth.

Parents will be able to use rooms in private and have the opportunity to create memories.

A hospital spokesman said having a dedicated facility will make a 'positive difference' to parents during difficult times of loss.

Kate Jackman, general manager for the women and children division at QEH, said: "For most parents having a baby is the most special time in their life.

Tragically, for some parents their babies die before they are born or shortly after birth.

"We have launched a fundraising appeal to improve facilities and the environment at our hospitals for patients and their families who have experienced loss.

"This new facility will bring a much-needed and dedicated space where families can create precious memories, at the most significant time of their lives."

To donate visit the hospital's JustGiving page here.

