News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Festive joy for parents as hospital celebrates Christmas Day babies

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:54 AM December 29, 2020   
Katherine and Lewis Bond welcomed Riley Evelyn Bond into the world on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Katherine and Lewis Bond welcomed Riley Evelyn Bond into the world on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn - Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Festive joy was in plentiful supply at a Norfolk hospital as its staff delivered a number of Christmas Day babies. 

There was delight for parents on Queen Elizabeth Hospital's maternity ward, which was pleased to welcome several newborns into the world on Friday.

One of the first to arrive at the King's Lynn hospital was a baby girl, Riley Evelyn Bond, born at 11.19am on Christmas morning.

Her proud parents are Katherine and Lewis Bond.

Grace Stittle and Daniel Williams welcomed Eidith Rose into the world on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Grace Stittle and Daniel Williams welcomed Eidith Rose into the world on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn - Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Another baby girl, Eidith Rose, was born at 3.14pm on Christmas afternoon to parents Grace Stittle and Daniel Williams.

Elsewhere, one of Norfolk's first Christmas Day babies was Ivy Zena Hind, born at 2.01am on Christmas Day at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Her parents, Dr Polly Ashford and Andrew Hind, from Reymerston, were overjoyed to welcome Ivy, who weighed in at a "massive" 4.3kg [9lb 8oz].

Most Read

  1. 1 Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen
  2. 2 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week
  3. 3 City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations
  1. 4 Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region
  2. 5 Sainsbury's to axe cafe and install Argos branch in Norfolk store
  3. 6 Abandoned cars re-emerge as water recedes on flood-hit road
  4. 7 11 patients with coronavirus die at N&N over Christmas
  5. 8 Drone photos show shocking extent of flooding in town
  6. 9 Body of missing man found in market town
  7. 10 Four people and a dog rescued from marshes after being cut off by the tide
Christmas
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Weather

Storm Bella causes swathe of power cuts

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

People flee homes as river bursts banks for first time in 50 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Nine flood warnings in place across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus