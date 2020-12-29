Festive joy for parents as hospital celebrates Christmas Day babies

Published: 9:54 AM December 29, 2020

Katherine and Lewis Bond welcomed Riley Evelyn Bond into the world on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn - Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Festive joy was in plentiful supply at a Norfolk hospital as its staff delivered a number of Christmas Day babies.

There was delight for parents on Queen Elizabeth Hospital's maternity ward, which was pleased to welcome several newborns into the world on Friday.

One of the first to arrive at the King's Lynn hospital was a baby girl, Riley Evelyn Bond, born at 11.19am on Christmas morning.

Her proud parents are Katherine and Lewis Bond.

Grace Stittle and Daniel Williams welcomed Eidith Rose into the world on Christmas Day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn - Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Another baby girl, Eidith Rose, was born at 3.14pm on Christmas afternoon to parents Grace Stittle and Daniel Williams.

Elsewhere, one of Norfolk's first Christmas Day babies was Ivy Zena Hind, born at 2.01am on Christmas Day at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Her parents, Dr Polly Ashford and Andrew Hind, from Reymerston, were overjoyed to welcome Ivy, who weighed in at a "massive" 4.3kg [9lb 8oz].