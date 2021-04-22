Discount retailer opens new furniture store in town

Published: 10:22 AM April 22, 2021

Steve Daymond, manager, with Lee Barrett (on right) outside the new QD store on Market Place - Credit: QD

A budget chain has opened its second high street store in a Norfolk town.

The new QD furniture store, located on Market Place in Swaffham, replaces the former QD-owned Thing-Me-Bobs outlet.

The shop has had a full makeover to create the furniture store, which sells bedroom, living, and dining room furnishings.

Steve Daymond, manager of both QD stores in Swaffham, said: “We are delighted to open the new furniture store in our former Thing-Me-Bobs premises, which has created two new jobs.

"Furniture was always very popular so when we moved into the new QD store here in Swaffham, we jumped at the chance to turn the old shop into a dedicated furniture outlet.

"The store looks fantastic and we’re able to offer more ranges and choices than ever before. It has been trading very well so far.”

QD’s furniture store is located at 36 Market Place, Swaffham.