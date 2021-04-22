News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Discount retailer opens new furniture store in town

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:22 AM April 22, 2021   
Steve Daymond, manager, with Lee Barrett (on right) outside the new QD store on Market Place

Steve Daymond, manager, with Lee Barrett (on right) outside the new QD store on Market Place - Credit: QD

A budget chain has opened its second high street store in a Norfolk town.

The new QD furniture store, located on Market Place in Swaffham, replaces the former QD-owned Thing-Me-Bobs outlet.

The new QD furniture store, located on Market Place in Swaffham, replaces the former QD-owned Thing-Me-Bobs outlet. - Credit: QD

The new QD furniture store, located on Market Place in Swaffham, replaces the former QD-owned Thing-Me-Bobs outlet.

The shop has had a full makeover to create the furniture store, which sells bedroom, living, and dining room furnishings.

Steve Daymond, manager of both QD stores in Swaffham, said: “We are delighted to open the new furniture store in our former Thing-Me-Bobs premises, which has created two new jobs.

"Furniture was always very popular so when we moved into the new QD store here in Swaffham, we jumped at the chance to turn the old shop into a dedicated furniture outlet.

"The store looks fantastic and we’re able to offer more ranges and choices than ever before. It has been trading very well so far.”

QD’s furniture store is located at 36 Market Place, Swaffham.

You may also want to watch:

Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

man arrested after hunstanton cliff fall

Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Orchard Farm, Great Moulton Norfolk

Meat factory for sale for £1.2million earmarked for homes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David Southey standing in front of the pool at Burgh Hall.

Pub reopens its pool for summer season

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus