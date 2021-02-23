News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk discount store to take over former Poundstretcher building

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 3:30 PM February 23, 2021   
QD has announced it will open a new store in Swaffham on Thursday , February 25

QD has announced it will open a new store in Swaffham on Thursday, February 25 - Credit: QD

A budget chain is opening a new high street store this week in a former Poundstretcher.

The new store, located on London Street in Swaffham, replaces the smaller QD-owned Thing-Me-Bobs outlet in the town’s Market Place.

Inside the new QD store in Swaffham opening on Thursday, February 25

Inside the new QD store in Swaffham opening on Thursday, February 25 - Credit: QD

All of Thing-Me-Bobs' 10 staff are transferring to the new QD, alongside manager Steve Daymond, with an additional seven new jobs created by the move into a bigger premises.

Mr Daymond, who was the manager of the town’s Thing-Me-Bobs said: “We have worked very hard to ensure we are Covid-safe so our shoppers can visit us with confidence.

“It is great to have new staff joining our team too and we all can’t wait to welcome new and existing customers to the store.”

You may also want to watch:

QD is an independent, family-owned chain of high street value retail outlets with 27 stores across the country.

The Swaffham store will open to the public on Thursday, February 25.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police called to woman's body found in village
  2. 2 Lockdown Covid breach and vehicles seized on 'busy day of action'
  3. 3 Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich
  1. 4 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  2. 5 Dad sells home-made candles after quitting day job to adopt
  3. 6 Man's body found in water near Broads moorings
  4. 7 Historic building for rent after beauty salon closes
  5. 8 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  6. 9 Council proposes £100,000 purchase to improve car park access
  7. 10 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk hamlet of Fustyweed, between Lyng and Elsing. Photo: Bill Smith

9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Homes in Southtown Road Great Yarmouth earmarked for demolition

'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus