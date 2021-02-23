Norfolk discount store to take over former Poundstretcher building

Published: 3:30 PM February 23, 2021

QD has announced it will open a new store in Swaffham on Thursday, February 25 - Credit: QD

A budget chain is opening a new high street store this week in a former Poundstretcher.

The new store, located on London Street in Swaffham, replaces the smaller QD-owned Thing-Me-Bobs outlet in the town’s Market Place.

Inside the new QD store in Swaffham opening on Thursday, February 25 - Credit: QD

All of Thing-Me-Bobs' 10 staff are transferring to the new QD, alongside manager Steve Daymond, with an additional seven new jobs created by the move into a bigger premises.

Mr Daymond, who was the manager of the town’s Thing-Me-Bobs said: “We have worked very hard to ensure we are Covid-safe so our shoppers can visit us with confidence.

“It is great to have new staff joining our team too and we all can’t wait to welcome new and existing customers to the store.”

QD is an independent, family-owned chain of high street value retail outlets with 27 stores across the country.

The Swaffham store will open to the public on Thursday, February 25.