A-Z of changes you will see across Norfolk from July 4

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Pubs, restaurants, outdoor attractions and places of worships are among the latest areas to open their doors again as the largest easing of lockdown measures come into effect today.

The Wolfpack barber shop, in Gorleston, is preparing to open from July 4. Photo: Kane Kyriakides The Wolfpack barber shop, in Gorleston, is preparing to open from July 4. Photo: Kane Kyriakides

Boris Johnson said on Friday, he wanted the country to enjoy themselves and the wealth of services reopening but to do so in a responsible way.

The much talked about July 4 marks a change for businesses across the region, who have had to make changes to protect staff and customers.

As more doors open for the first time in three months, here is a guide of some of the differences you can expect.

What businesses are reopening?

Accommodation - hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses

West front of Norwich Cathedral sen through the Erpingham Gate. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith West front of Norwich Cathedral sen through the Erpingham Gate. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Social - Libraries, community centres, bingo halls, social clubs

Attractions - funfairs, theme parks, adventure parks and activities, museums, galleries, amusement arcades, entertainment centres

Outdoors - outdoor gyms, playgrounds, outdoor skating rinks

Hair salons and barbers, including mobile businesses

Beacon Bingo in Lowestoft is reopening to customers on July 6 Picture: Beacon Bingo Beacon Bingo in Lowestoft is reopening to customers on July 6 Picture: Beacon Bingo

Cinemas

Hospitality - Restaurants, cafes, workplace canteens, bars, pubs that are self-contained and can be accessed from the outside

Places of worship and libraries

Indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction

Norwich Castle museum. Photo: Steven Asker, citizenside.com Norwich Castle museum. Photo: Steven Asker, citizenside.com

Indoor and outdoor areas of visitor attractions including, gardens, heritage sites, film studios and landmarks

What is in place no matter where I go?

Social distancing remains in place in all locations. People are asked to maintain two metres distance, but in instances where that is not viable social distancing can be relaxed to one metre plus.

Good hand hygiene remains important, using hand sanitiser if unable to wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water.

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kkshepel Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/kkshepel

Masks are mandatory aboard public transport.

What changes will I see in businesses?

- Restaurant, pubs, bars and takeaways

Dining and drinking out will not be as we know it with the introduction of pre-booking a place, protective screens and more table based services - as well as taking details for track and trace in the instance of a confirmed coronavirus case.

In pubs the government has discouraged ordering at the bar, but it is allowed if unavoidable. People must not drink at the bar.

Many businesses will be offering table service and contactless ordering.

David Burd, of The Stanford Arms, in Lowestoft, labelled this weekend’s round of reopenings “a disaster waiting to happen” and that it was to early to do so.

Music and live sport should be limited so not to encourage shouting or singing to reduce the spread of aerosol droplets. There will be no live performances at this time

Indoor play areas cannot be opened, but outdoor equipment should be managed safely.

This means cutlery and condiments should be provided when the food is served, rather than from a station.

They also recommend disposable condiments or cleaning non-disposable condiment containers after each use.

- Hairdressers and barbers

With many ready to get back in a salon chair for a long awaited trim, many salons are facing a busy time.

Among the measures include full protective visors and gowns while cutting hair, the banning of refreshments and magazines and avoiding small talk with clients.

Norfolk salons have shared their difficulty facing their businesses as they welcome back customers.

- Cinemas

Many chains have delayed reopening until later in July, with only Showcase opening all of its cinemas today.

With many blockbusters pushing back their release date, movie fans will need to be organised and book their seats in advance due to limited capacity.

At Showcase, the company has invested in anti-viral fogging machines to eliminate airborne viruses on contact.

- Hotels

Many will see a difference with the banning of mini bars and breakfast buffets and being greeted by staff in face masks.

Tea and coffee sachets maybe removed or quarantined between guests.

Guests will also need to carry their own luggage to their room.

- Attractions

Exhibitions, theme parks, galleries have been asked to reduce the number of visitors in locations at the same time by introducing timed tickets.

Close contact activities should be carried out within the same household or with another at a sociald

One way systems and contactless payments will also be encouraged.

Certain activities that take place in these venues, including indoor sports and fitness are advised not to take place.

- Bingo Halls

Fans will experience a reduced number of games as part of measures taken at some of the region’s bingo halls. Among the venues to open will be Mecca Bingo on Alysham Road, Norwich, and Beacon Bingo in Lowestoft on July 6.

Staff will wear protective personal equipment and carry out extra cleaning of items used during the games, as well as table and chairs.

Patrons will also be encouraged to order food and drink using their mobile or screens at their table and use contactless technology.

Mecca is launching a pre-booking service in July as well as its Mecca Cares sessions for people who are nervous about getting back to normal life.

- Places of worship

Churches, synagogues and mosques and other religious venues will be able to resume services with capacity limited to the number of worshippers at social distance.

Wedding, funeral and other life cycle ceremonies services should have no more than 30 people in attendance.

Further restrictions about elements of services have also been imposed, including washing rings, no singing and shorter services.

Reusable and communal resources such as prayer mats, service sheets, religious texts or devotional material should be removed from use and replaced with single use alternatives that can be removed by the worshipper, who may bring their own.

In circumstances where worshippers cannot bring their own books, places of worship should keep a selection of clean books for individuals to use.

Cash donations are also discouraged.

- What is not open?

Many will still have to wait until they can spend an evening out at a variety of indoor venues.

The list includes, nightclubs, casinos, bowling alleys, as well as indoor fitness venues, swimming pools and water parks will not be opening at the present time.

Many theatres and concert halls have not reopened, despite being on the open list, due to restrictions surrounding live performances.

Businesses that have been told to continue to stay closed include spas, nail bars, beauty and tanning salons, and massage, tattoo and piercing parlours.

Exhibition or conference centres - where they are to be used for exhibitions or conferences, other than for those who work for that venue.

Boris Johnson said a timetable will be set out next week showing how remaining businesses and industries may be able to reopen.

If I just want to meet up with friends and family, what do I do?

You can continue to meet in groups of up to two households in any location, indoors or outdoors and is not limited to the same household.

It remains the case - even inside someone’s home - that you should socially distance from anyone not in your household or bubble.

Social distancing between households in still encouraged, but can be reduced to a metre if

You will be able to stay overnight away from your home with your household or stay at another.