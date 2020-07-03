Search

Advanced search

What are the rules for places of worship from July 4?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 July 2020

West front of Norwich Cathedral sen through the Erpingham Gate. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

West front of Norwich Cathedral sen through the Erpingham Gate. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Norwich Cathedral © 2020

Places of worship will be allowed to resume services under new guidance from today.

Churches, synagogues and mosques and other religious venues have been adapting to measures to ensure social distancing and other preventative measures when they welcome worshippers back for services for the first time in three months.

How many people can places of worship welcome?

Communal worship, such as led prayers, should be decided based on the capacity and social distancing.

Marriage, funeral and other life cycle ceremonies services should have no more than 30 people in attendance.

More: ‘Wash the rings’: The rules in full for getting married after July 4

How does this affect services?

The guidance advices individuals should be prevented from touching or kissing objects that are handled communally. Sharing food and drink is also strongly advised against.

Reusable and communal resources such as prayer mats, service sheets, religious texts or devotional material should be removed from use and replaced with single use alternatives that can be removed by the worshipper, who may bring their own.

In circumstances where worshippers cannot bring their own books, places of worship should keep a selection of clean books for individuals to use.

You may also want to watch:

Items should be subject to 48 hour quarantine after use.

More: Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

Will there be music?

Singing, chanting and use of musical instruments should be avoided in the most cases to limit the risk of transmission from aerosol and droplets, even if social distancing is being observed or face coverings used.

Spoken responses during services should not be at a raised voice and communal singing should not happen at this time, with couples advised to use recordings.

Musical instruments that are not blown into, such as organs, can be played for a ceremony, but should be cleaned thoroughly before and after use.

More: What are you most looking forward to on Super Saturday?

Can I still make cash donations?

The use of cash is discouraged under the guidelines with donors asked to make such payments online. If it is not an option a receptacle should be set in one place and handled by one individual, cleaning and gloves worn to handle cash.

What can places of worship do to support social distancing?

The guidelines have offered a range of measures venues can introduce from one-way systems, multiple entry points and taking extra care through cleaning.

In the case of busy services, venues could introduce a book system.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Two people taken to hospital after car collides into house

Fire crews were called after a car crashed into a house in Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich hospital has first covid free day since March

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road to church blocked after complaints people met for sex

All Saints Church in Rackheath where the lane has been closed off after reports of people meeting for sex. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tough love from Canaries’ chief

Norwich City is running out of time and opportunities to stay in the Premier League after the latest midweek defeat at Arsenal Picture: Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Two people taken to hospital after car collides into house

Fire crews were called after a car crashed into a house in Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Committee to investigate ‘bullying’ row which threw council into disarray

A committee has been set up to investigate the row which saw Attleborough town councillors Taila Taylor (left) and Ed Tyrer (right) accused of