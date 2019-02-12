Search

Would you add £1 to your restaurant meal bill to help the homeless?

PUBLISHED: 08:09 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 21 February 2019

The Old Bank has signed up to the Purfleet Trust 'Eat well-Sleep tight' campaign. Photo: Joy Wylie

Joy Wylie

Adding £1 to your restaurant meal bill could help homeless people into accommodation and to live independently.

Pathway House, the new building for the Purfleet Trust homeless charity in King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPathway House, the new building for the Purfleet Trust homeless charity in King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Purfleet Trust has teamed up with the Trinity Rotary Club in King’s Lynn to launch its new campaign, Eat Right - Sleep Tight, and is asking restaurants, pubs, cafes and hotels across west Norfolk to get involved.

Purfleet Trust chief executive Paula Hall said: “Our health and wellbeing centre offers daily meals, showers, laundry facilities and a treatment room with nursing and counselling services.

“We also offer courses, a wide range of advice services and our training houses. All contribute to helping vulnerable people into independent living”.

The idea of adding a little extra to your bill or having a collection box on the bar for the homeless has been rolled out in other cities around the UK and is proving to be a success.

The Lodge, Old Hunstanton have joined the Purfleet Trust campaign. Photo: Joy WylieThe Lodge, Old Hunstanton have joined the Purfleet Trust campaign. Photo: Joy Wylie

John Thorpe from the Trinity Rotary Club is sponsoring the campaign and brought the initiative to the Purfleet Trust in the hope that as many businesses as possible will sign up.

Mr Thorpe said: “Many hotels and restaurants have considered this a simple way of inviting their guests to help by asking them to add just £1 to their bill, it’s less than a glass of wine or a cup of coffee, but can do so much good.”

A number of businesses across the county have already signed up to the initiative, including The Old Bank Bistro – Snettisham, The Rose and Crown – Snettisham, The Bank House - King’s Lynn, The Lodge – Old Hunstanton, Briarfields – Titchwell, The Rose and Crown – Snettisham and Novus at the College of West Anglia – King’s Lynn.

Brittany Taberner, general manager of The Lodge at Old Hunstanton, said: “The Lodge is delighted to lend its support to The Purfleet Trust which is a brilliant charity supporting members of our community.

“We are hoping our patrons will join us in thinking that the Eat Right, Sleep Tight initiative is a great way to raise funds and that by adding a £1 to their bill they can make a big difference to someone in need.”

