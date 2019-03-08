Search

We challenged the country's best bridal shop to find us the perfect dress

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 20 September 2019

Anna Hare, Owner of Pure Brides, which has been crowned best bridal retialer in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Anna Hare, Owner of Pure Brides, which has been crowned best bridal retialer in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Fresh from their win at the Bridal Buyer Awards, we challenged Pure Brides in Norwich to find two very different women their dream dress.

Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk/supplied by Pure BridesPure Brides in Lower Goat Lane Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk/supplied by Pure Brides

Anna Hare opened Pure Brides in St Benedicts Street 15 years ago, which has since relocated to Lower Goat Lane and now includes Pure Grooms too.

Earlier this month, they were named the best bridal retailer in England at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 at a glittering ceremony hosted by David Emmanuel, who designed Princess Diana's wedding dress.

Ms Hare said that their win was down to being "obsessive about customer service" and knowing their dresses inside out, so Lauren De Bois and Ella Wilkinson from our video team headed to the shop to see for themselves.

After choosing a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline for Mrs De Bois, Ms Hare said: "Lauren has a fantastic, tiny little waist so I wanted to emphasise that and she is also quite petite so I wanted to give her a bit of extra height.

"I knew pretty much as soon as I saw her what dress I was going to put her in."

Reacting to the dress after looking in the mirror, Mrs De Bois said: "You picked well, it's not dissimilar from my actual wedding dress."

Picking a floaty dress with lace for Ella, who stands at over six foot, Ms Hare said: "Ella was a completely different shape to Lauren and is much taller with really lovely, long legs and delicate and thin bones, so it was a case of finding something that would sit on her petite frame that wouldn't overwhelm her but also wouldn't be too stiff."

Miss Wilkinson said: "I feel very classy and like Kate Middleton."

Speaking about her win at the awards, Ms Hare said: "For us it is all about getting to know our brides, understanding her style and what she is envisioning for her special day and getting into her head a little so that we can hopefully try and create their dream day."

