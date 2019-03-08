Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I tried everything to help her': Heartbroken puppy owner warns of deadly disease

PUBLISHED: 23:16 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:16 28 June 2019

Ten-week-old Lotti died after she contracted the disease. Picture: Contributed by Charlotte.

Ten-week-old Lotti died after she contracted the disease. Picture: Contributed by Charlotte.

Archant

A woman has warned of a deadly disease in the region following the death of her puppy just days after she bought her.

Her owners Her owners "did everything they could" to save the Jack Russell. Picture: Contributed by Charlotte

When Charlotte saw a post to Gumtree of a puppy Jack Russell, she couldn't contain her excitement.

The 20-year-old from Beccles had just moved into her new property and wanted to celebrate the mile-stone achievement with the first dog of her own.

She welcomed the happy and healthy puppy into her home, named her Lottie and the young family instantly fell in love.

She "never thought" anything would be wrong with the 10-week-old dog and was told Lotti was healthy by her vet.

"I thought I would book in her jab, and keep were away from other dogs and she would be fine. I took her to the vet and they said she was perfectly healthy," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Following Lottie's vaccinations, her health spiralled and Charlotte contacted the emergency vet services.

"After two days, she got really sick. She was vomiting, she had faeces that were normal but then she had diarrhoea. She couldn't keep down any water or food.

"They told me to bring her in, we took her to the vet and she went down hill straight away," she said.

At that point, Lottie was diagnosed with canine parvovirus, an highly infectious disease which attacks the cells in a dogs intestines and stops them from being able to absorb vital nutrients.

"It is not something they recover from - it is so aggressive," she added,

"It is a negative time, but you can't dwell on it. I tried everything to help her but there is nothing more I could do.

"I don't regret buying her, but I don't think I will get another puppy for a while - she was so sick.

In a post on Facebook, Three River Vets said: "We have had a confirmed case of parvovirus originating from Beccles. We'd like to remind everyone about the importance of vaccinating against this potentially deadly disease and making sure those vaccines remain up-to-date. If you have any concerns that your dog may have parvovirus, please contact your veterinary surgeon immediately for advice."

Most Read

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Judge slams puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer for wearing balaclava to court

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook right) after arriving at court. (left) Photos released by the RSPCA of the puppy farm. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Owls ready to cash in on Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes was a popular figure last season at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two dogs kill 33 sheep in gruesome attack in farmer’s field

33 sheep were left dead or dying after a prolonged attack by two mastiffs in a farm field near Attlebridge. Pictured: The two dogs before they were chased off the field. Picture: Julie Dacre

Shock as Zaks closes one of its Norfolk restaurants

Zak's Thetford. Photo: Zak's

Puppy farmer spared jail again, despite judge slamming balaclava stunt

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook before a court hearing where she avoided jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. (Left) A photo from the RSPCA of some of the puppies they found in a raid. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

‘I tried everything to help her’: Heartbroken puppy owner warns of deadly disease

Ten-week-old Lotti died after she contracted the disease. Picture: Contributed by Charlotte.

South Asia Collection Museum and Shop celebrates 40 years in business

Country and Eastern is based in the former skating rink on Bethel Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists