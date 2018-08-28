Puppy abandoned in a Norfolk greenhouse has found her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA supplied by RSPCA

A little dog who was found starving, scared and alone has found a new home.

Jessie when she was found in the greenhouse. Photo: supplied by RSPCA Jessie when she was found in the greenhouse. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Jessie, a three-year-old shih tzu was discovered shut in a greenhouse in west Norfolk in the summer.

When she arrived at the RSPCA West Norfolk aninmal shelter, her fur was badly matted and she was covered in dirt, bedraggled and skinny. It was clear that she had already given birth a number of times during her short life.

RSPCA West Norfolk branch manager Penny Skates said: “I remember picking her up from the vets and she would not move at all and I wrapped her in a towel to make her feel safe. She really was in a terrible state when she was found. She had an infection, she was skinny and very dehydrated and was matted and covered in filth. It was also clear that she must have only recently had some pups.

“Even when we took her back to the centre she would just stay huddled in her bed, she was just so frightened and wouldn’t even look at us.” After weeks of working with Jessie to build her confidence, shelter staff felt she was ready to find her forever home and that was with Janet Loveland, from Snettisham, who spotted her on the RSPCA website and immediately fell in love.

Jessie has now found her forever home after being abandoned in a greenhouse. Photo: supplied by RSPCA Jessie has now found her forever home after being abandoned in a greenhouse. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Ms Loveland said: “I’m always looking at the RSPCA website and one day little Jessie came up and I knew I just had to help her. She looked like she needed a big cuddle.

“Even though she had been putting on weight while at the centre she was still so tiny and you could still feel her little bones. I knew that I had to take her home.

“It’s clear that she’s not really ever been a house dog or probably never been in a house, but she is certainly making herself at home now she has been here for over a month and she follows me everywhere.

“We love having Jessie as part of our family and we are so glad that we were able to give her a forever home which she clearly deserved.”