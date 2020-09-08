Search

Norfolk’s cutest crime stoppers? Meet the new four-legged detectives

PUBLISHED: 13:17 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 08 September 2020

PPD Remus is joining Norfolk Constabulary Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

PPD Remus is joining Norfolk Constabulary Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Norfolk Constabulary have recruited two nine-week-old puppies, Remus and Milo, to help fight crime.

PPD Milo is 9-week-old puppy who is starting a police dog course in 2021 Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyPPD Milo is 9-week-old puppy who is starting a police dog course in 2021 Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

The puppies are due to embark on a police dog course around September 2021.

In the meantime, Norfolk Constabulary said “officers will be socialising the boys as much as possible. We are already developing their ball drive (the desire to play with a ball).

“Early introductions to basic obedience and manners are very important too.”

You may also want to watch:

“When choosing Remus and Milo at four weeks old, we were keen to see the dogs acting confidently in their environment and being playful with the litter.

“As time progresses the puppies then become exposed to new sights/noises/smells to prepare them for their working life.”

Their future is to be trained as cash/weapons/drugs specialist dogs – this could change depending on force demands.

Norfolk Constabulary will be documenting their journey in the force on their social media.

