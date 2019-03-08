Two puppies found abandoned on beach

An aerial photograph of Kessingland looking towards Lowestoft Picture: Mike Page. ©Mike Page

An appeal has been launched after two puppies were found on a beach.

The puppies were found on Kessingland beach.

The East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs team is appealing for help in tracing the owner of two small male black puppies that were found on Kessingland beach on Tuesday morning (March 12).

In a post on Facebook, the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs team said: “We have received a stray dog report of two small male puppies found on Kessingland beach.

“They are not wearing collars and they are not microchipped. Breed of the dogs are unknown, but appear to be a cross breed.

“They are both black in colour.”

The post has since been shared onto the East Suffolk Council Facebook page.

It said: “Our East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs team is also looking for the owner of two puppies found on Kessingland beach yesterday - if you have any information which could help, please call 03330 162000.”