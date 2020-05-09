Search

‘Simple yet powerful message’: Children mark VE day with WW2 singalong

PUBLISHED: 14:43 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 09 May 2020

Pupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew Palmer

Pupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew Palmer

Andrew Palmer

Youngsters have sent a “simple yet powerful message” to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day with a World War Two singalong.

Pupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew PalmerPupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew Palmer

Despite being stuck at home, pupils from Sprowston Infant School have captured the spirit of the nation as they celebrated VE day through song.

The children, aged four to seven, were tasked by year one teacher, Andy Palmer, to learn Vera Lynn’s wartime classic, We’ll Meet Again and send in a clip of themselves singing.

Now the video, put together by Mr Palmer, is touching hearts with a message as poignant now as it was all those years ago.

He said: “We’ll Meet Again is such a simple yet powerful message which means just as much today as it did 75 years ago.

Pupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew PalmerPupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew Palmer

“It brought the school together for a group project and now it’s making people smile during these difficult times.

“But the main goal was to recognise the incredible debt we owe to those who sacrificed so much for our country.”

Pupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew PalmerPupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew Palmer

Pupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew PalmerPupils at Sprowston Infant School celebrated VE day with a singalong to Vera Lynn's We'll meet again. Photo: Andrew Palmer

