Pupils take part in fish workshops to celebrate National Seafood Week

The event was organised by the College of West Anglia in conjunction with the Seafood School at Billingsgate Fish Market to celebrate National Seafood Week. Picture: College of West Anglia Archant

School pupils celebrated National Seafood Week by learning about the fishing industry and serving up their own seafood dishes.

More than 120 local high school pupils went to the College of West Anglia (CWA) King's Lynn campus to learn how to prepare different types of fish.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10, was organised by CWA in conjunction with the Seafood School at Billingsgate Fish Market to celebrate National Seafood Week.

Pupils from Springwood High School, Downham Market Academy, University Academy of Long Sutton, King's Lynn Academy and hospitality and catering students from CWA took part in the event.

During the workshop sessions, Ronnie Peacham, a former blockman, demonstrated how to prepare many different types of fish, from gurnard and plaice to hake, squid and scallops.

Mr Peachman, who used to work at Billingsgate Market, showed pupils how to fillet, trim and gut fish, and discussed the different fishing practices and issues of sustainability.

The event aims to deliver specialist fish training to retailers, restaurants and other organisations and individuals within the fishing industry.

Jonathan Boyall, Level 2 Hospitality Course Director at CWA, said: "Considering the huge shortage of chefs in the area, this is an ideal opportunity to get young people involved in learning about fantastic local ingredients, in terms of all the fish on offer around Norfolk's coastline, and get them excited and inspired by the potential of what you can achieve with these amazing ingredients."

Mr Peacham, who delivers workshops at schools and fish and food fares after retiring from Billingsgate Market in 2015, said: "Many children are afraid of trying different types of fish, but then I come and show them how to fillet them.

"My one condition is that everyone must at least touch it and try it, too.

"I hope that by holding workshops like these, we can encourage children to cook and eat more fish. If I do that then I've succeeded.

"I've had 46 years in the fish trade and I've done every job there is, and I've made a good living out of it, so it's just a matter of giving back."