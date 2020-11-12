Pupils take on Norwich City football challenge for Children in Need

Pupils at The Free School Norwich took part in an obstacle challenge to raise money for Children in Need. Picutre: Sue Sands Archant

School children have tackled an obstacle course with the help of Norwich City to fundraise for Children in Need.

Older pupils at The Free School Norwich completed a series of football-based challenges at Carrow Park in Norwich on Thursday (November, 12).

They were supported by coaches from Norwich City Community Spots Foundation during their bid to raise money for the BBC charity.

Young students, meanwhile, took part in challenges at the school on Surrey Street.

Teacher Katie Smith said: “This year the school decided to do a wonderful obstacle challenge to raise money as well as awareness for all the amazing things Children in Need do. Today all the children in the school completed the challenge.

“We are thrilled by the attitude and enthusiasm shown by all the students who took part in the Children in Need challenge.”

Children in Need will air on BBC One from 7pm on Friday (November,13).