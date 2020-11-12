Search

Advanced search

Pupils take on Norwich City football challenge for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 14:08 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 12 November 2020

Pupils at The Free School Norwich took part in an obstacle challenge to raise money for Children in Need. Picutre: Sue Sands

Pupils at The Free School Norwich took part in an obstacle challenge to raise money for Children in Need. Picutre: Sue Sands

Archant

School children have tackled an obstacle course with the help of Norwich City to fundraise for Children in Need.

Older pupils at The Free School Norwich completed a series of football-based challenges at Carrow Park in Norwich on Thursday (November, 12).

They were supported by coaches from Norwich City Community Spots Foundation during their bid to raise money for the BBC charity.

You may also want to watch:

Young students, meanwhile, took part in challenges at the school on Surrey Street.

Teacher Katie Smith said: “This year the school decided to do a wonderful obstacle challenge to raise money as well as awareness for all the amazing things Children in Need do. Today all the children in the school completed the challenge.

“We are thrilled by the attitude and enthusiasm shown by all the students who took part in the Children in Need challenge.”

Children in Need will air on BBC One from 7pm on Friday (November,13).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Thousands raised in memory of physiotherapist, 40, who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Covid latest: 127 in hospital and 69 outbreaks

Rising numbers of people with Covid-19 are being admitted to Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Tributes are paid to ‘unknown warriors’ at scaled-down services

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 ‘unknown warriors’ were among those being remembered. Lowestoft’s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, at the graves of Merchant Navy sailors, who died in the second world war. Picture: Bob Collis