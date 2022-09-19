People at the Woolpack pub in Norwich watching the Queen's funeral - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The streets of Norwich were deserted, as the city came to a silent standstill during the Queen's funeral.

But the centre was not quite empty, with small crowds gathering in at least one pub to watch the event.

Empty Norwich streets on the day of the Queen's funeral

The Woolpack pub, on Golden Ball Street, had opened for a screening of the ceremony.

Empty Norwich streets on the day of the Queen's funeral

The venue, normally full of hustle and bustle, was respectfully but eerily quiet.

People at the Woolpack pub in Norwich watching the Queen's funeral

Just a whisper of chatter and the occasional clinking of glasses, or beeps from the till could be heard as the solemn ceremony was played out on a selection of screens, big and small.

People at the Woolpack pub in Norwich to watch the Queen's funeral

Some of those said nothing as the service went on, choosing instead to watch on in silence as history unfolded before their eyes.

People at the Woolpack pub in Norwich watching the Queen's funeral

Alan Hughes, 74, originally from Liverpool but who now lives in Norwich, was one of those watching the funeral at the Woolpack.

Alan Hughes who was one of those watching the Queen's funeral at The Woolpack pub in Norwich

He said: "I saw the Queen as my patron - not just the Queen but she was everything.

"She was so good, all these years, and never let us down. She was always cheerful.

"Everything she got today she deserved because she was always absolutely brilliant."

Mr Hughes said he thought the funeral service was "absolutely brilliant".

He said: "Everyone has put themselves out and she deserved whatever she was getting - it was fantastic".

Paul Lowe, 69, travelled from Stowmarket to view the funeral at the pub.

Paul Lowe, from Stowmarket who had travelled to Norwich to see the Queen's funeral at The Woolpack

He said he was "not a royalist" but described Queen Elizabeth II as a "good woman, a very good woman".

He said: "She will be hard to beat."

He said he lived alone and wanted to come to Norwich to watch it as the city had "good pubs" and was a "good place".

He said: "It was a very nice service."

Jason Fox, 47, a chef at the Woolpack who lives above the pub, said he was pleased to be able to be there to watch the funeral of a monarch who had "served the country for 70 years".

Jason Fox was at The Woolpack pub in Norwich to see the Queen's funeral

He said he enjoyed the "pomp and ceremony" of the occasion and described it as a fitting ceremony.