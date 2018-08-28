Search

Plenty of pumpkins bring splash of colour to market place

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:40 05 November 2018

Five members of Swaffham and District Lions helped with pumpkin carving at the Iceni Youth Club ahead of the Swffham Market pumpkin carving competition. Picture: SWAFFHAM AND DISTRCIT LIONS

Archant

A Norfolk market brought a splash of orange to proceedings at its inaugural pumpkin carving competition.

The event was organised by the Swaffham Town Council Market Committee with pumpkins donated by Fountain Fresh, Norfolk Produce and Tesco.

Chairman Sheila Lister handed out prizes to the winners.

She said: “We are so pleased to run an event that will encourage the next generation out to visit and enjoy the market.

“Being able to offer pumpkins free has meant that everyone is able to take part and we very much appreciate the support of the market traders and Tesco, who donated pumpkins.

“The event has been a real success and we hope to be able to repeat it next year - bigger and better of course.”

The Swaffham Lions Club and Iceni Youth group also took part with creations carved at one of their sessions.

Some of the pumpkins went on display at Plowright Place.

