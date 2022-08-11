Opinion: Pulling together could be a ray of hope through cost of living crisis

Not everyone has the tools to join in Zoom chats - Credit: PA

After the daily Wordle, hovering in various social media group chats following how people are already scaling back their monthly spending to survive a winter of discontent is becoming a bit of a summer obsession.

People are clearly terrified of what’s to come.

Combing through their commitments and slicing out anything non-essential, treats and luxuries, plans are already formed about how they will keep their heads above water.

Initially, this ‘going to war’ mobilisation felt over the top, but the deeper in, people’s fear was palpable.

What their discussions revealed loud and clear was the devastating impact on small businesses the agonising squeeze on household finances is going to reap. It will be huge and escalating, and this is just the start.

People pledged to stop hair appointments, colouring own hair and cutting their own or each others’ instead, no more beauty salon visits, cutting nail salon “treats” and doing their own, stopping eating out and takeaways, no more pubs nights out and putting off home improvements.

Subscriptions for TV, magazines and gyms were being cancelled.

Better-off people are ditching their weekly cleaners and gardeners.

All of the above puts businesses and livelihoods at risk, self-employed cleaners, gardeners, odd-job people, painters and decorators without work, and hardship cascading.

Those on minimum wages and zero hours contracts are, understandably the most terrified, and among those who not only fear hardship but unemployment too.

People are cancelling autumn, winter and summer breaks both abroad and the UK, impacting on our visitor economy, as well as those renting out holiday properties and running hotels and hospitality businesses looking to build a year-round ‘season.’

High streets are full of nail bars, hair and beauty, tattooists and restaurants. Our economy has become so leisure focused, but now that will stop, leading to even more empty shop fronts.

Individuals’ tip sharing felt desperate - ditching ovens and hobs for air fryers, batch cooking to save energy and swapping baths for flash showers.

Those clued up on what is going on realise everything is becoming more expensive, on top of this week’s news that annual home energy bills could top £4000 and we could face power blackouts this winter.

Scaling back is going far beyond the obvious savings. These ripples will expand with no area unaffected.

While we prepare for personal financial clobbering, we will see small businesses, who have fought valiantly back from Covid, going under.

What these chat groups reveal is how all of us have a responsibility to be more mindful about how we use resources.

Do we need to sit in our centrally heated homes in mid-winter in shorts and t shirts with bare feet because we can?

A colleague joked about starting a campaign – ‘invest in a cardigan’ – encouraging everyone to wrap up indoors. But do we really need tropical temperatures at home in January?

Strangely, although depressing, this online interaction was heartening in a way as people shared measures they were taking to help each other.

It feels a bit like preparing for wartime. If that brings people together in empathy and support, there might be a ray of hope at the end of the long dark tunnel ahead.

It's so vital to learn to swim

Paddling the surf between Scratby and Winterton, it was wonderful to see families enjoying cooling off in sea on a hot Sunday afternoon.

Many were holidaymakers staying at the multitude of holiday accommodation north of Great Yarmouth.

Knee-deep, they played with inflatables, children in armbands, and lay on surf boards catching the gentle waves in the sunshine.

I always worry though that visitors from inland know little of the dangers and threats of the sea, the hidden currents that can sweep us out of our depth in seconds and pull children under.

The sea looks so inviting and fun – a friend more than the enemy those of us brought up by the sea know it can be.

Alarmingly, many of these children having their first experience of the sea can’t swim so aren’t water safe.

People not being able to swim would have been unthinkable in coastal areas decades ago.

Growing up by the sea, being water safe was drummed into every child in the 1960s and 70s.

Now, because of cuts, costly swimming lessons, the lack of local swimming pools, one in three children do not know how to swim.

My primary school, at the heart of a large council estate, had an outdoor swimming pool that we all learned in, free, clocking up certificates.

When my children were small in the 2000s, they learned to swim in (highly expensive even then) swimming lessons, and also had access to swimming sessions at their primary schools

A BBC story revealed yesterday that 65 public pools had closed in the last three years.

UKactive said lack of staff, rising energy costs and chemical shortages had created a “perfect storm” for centres – health and welfare disaster.

One in six local authorities have lost at least one pool on a permanent and temporary basis.

Water safety is crucial and swimming is one of the basic life skills. It’s the responsibility of a parent for their children to be safe around water.

However, the cost of family swimming is not cheap, even if they can find a local pool.

But if the parent can’t swim how do they teach their own children?

We will soon have a generation of digitally literate children at risk of drowning because a basic skill has been ignored.