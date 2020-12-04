Swim school's festive donation to support families in need

Published: 10:00 AM December 4, 2020

A swim school has donated baby and children's toys, clothes and books to a a pair of charities which help families in need as part of its annual Christmas campaign.

The items from Puddle Ducks Norfolk were given to Baby Bank Norfolk which gives out supplies including clothes, nappies, toiletries, accessories and equipment to people based on requests from local professionals including health visitors, midwives and teachers.

They have also been donated to Norwich-based children's clothes bank, Growkids , which takes in donations of new or second-hand clothes, toys, books and equipment for children up to 12-years-old.

Rebecca Lomax, Puddle Ducks Norfolk owner, said: “We wanted to give back to our community as we know it has been an uncertain and troubling time for most. Both charities do a great job supporting local struggling parents, and have seen an increase in demand since the pandemic began."







