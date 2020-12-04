News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Swim school's festive donation to support families in need

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:00 AM December 4, 2020   
Rebecca Lomax, owner of Puddle Ducks Norfolk with volunteers from Growkids.

Rebecca Lomax, owner of Puddle Ducks Norfolk with volunteers from Growkids. - Credit: Puddle Ducks Norfolk

A swim school has donated baby and children's toys, clothes and books to a a pair of charities which help families in need as part of its annual Christmas campaign.

The items from Puddle Ducks Norfolk were given to Baby Bank Norfolk which gives out supplies including clothes, nappies, toiletries, accessories and equipment to people based on requests from local professionals including health visitors, midwives and teachers.

They have also been donated to Norwich-based children's clothes bank, Growkids , which takes in donations of new or second-hand clothes, toys, books and equipment for children up to 12-years-old.

Rebecca Lomax, Puddle Ducks Norfolk owner, said: “We wanted to give back to our community as we know it has been an uncertain and troubling time for most. Both charities do a great job supporting local struggling parents, and have seen an increase in demand since the pandemic began."



You may also want to watch:

People

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food and Drink

Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How close is Norfolk to tier 1?

Ruth Lawes

person

Dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus