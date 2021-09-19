News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:02 PM September 19, 2021   
Aftermath of blaze at house on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

The aftermath of the blaze on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A woman has described her shock after seeing a blaze engulf a neighbouring property. 

Flames swept through the home on the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton, near Fakenham, in the early hours of Sunday.

Fire engulfs house on the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

Fire engulfs house on the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton. - Credit: Submitted

Fire crews from across mid-Norfolk tackled the blaze after shocked neighbours reported the property being well alight. 

"It was ridiculous. It went up like a matchstick,” said Mrs Whyte, who chose not to give her first name, but who lives on the estate.

Aftermath of blaze at house on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

The aftermath of the fire at Pudding Norton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"I thought it was running water, heard these bangs and crashes then I looked out my back door and saw the flames. I rushed back in and called 999."

She said she saw someone jumping from a window.

"It was horrific, the flames shot up into the air at least six or seven foot," she said. "They poured water into it and heard it back and pop and bang, the noise was horrendous.

Aftermath of blaze at house on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

Firefighters were called in the early hours of Sunday. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"I was dozing off when I heard him shouting 'get out get out'.

Most Read

  1. 1 Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident
  2. 2 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
  3. 3 Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK
  1. 4 Man airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after fight near pub
  2. 5 Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident
  3. 6 Market traders 'devastated' over council plans to revoke licences
  4. 7 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
  5. 8 Hamleys toy shop opens in Norwich shopping centre
  6. 9 Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft
  7. 10 'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck

"Some of us on the road are now without television because of the incident, but I've got Radio 4 on."

At Sunday lunchtime police and firefighters remained at the house, which has been gutted and left without a roof.

Aftermath of blaze at house on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton.

The aftermath of the blaze. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.
 

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Bullard crushes a Red Bull can as Red Bull accuses Bullards of a conflict of interest with the

Exclusive

Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Huge five-bed property overlooking acre garden is for sale in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk

Property of the Week

Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham cafe owner Royston Young, who has suffered a 60pc drop in trade since the coronavirus out

End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police have been called to a number of crashes in Norfolk on Monday, November 16. File picture of a

Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon