‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze

Published: 3:02 PM September 19, 2021

The aftermath of the blaze on Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A woman has described her shock after seeing a blaze engulf a neighbouring property.

Flames swept through the home on the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton, near Fakenham, in the early hours of Sunday.

Fire engulfs house on the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton. - Credit: Submitted

Fire crews from across mid-Norfolk tackled the blaze after shocked neighbours reported the property being well alight.

"It was ridiculous. It went up like a matchstick,” said Mrs Whyte, who chose not to give her first name, but who lives on the estate.

The aftermath of the fire at Pudding Norton. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"I thought it was running water, heard these bangs and crashes then I looked out my back door and saw the flames. I rushed back in and called 999."

She said she saw someone jumping from a window.

"It was horrific, the flames shot up into the air at least six or seven foot," she said. "They poured water into it and heard it back and pop and bang, the noise was horrendous.

Firefighters were called in the early hours of Sunday. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"I was dozing off when I heard him shouting 'get out get out'.

"Some of us on the road are now without television because of the incident, but I've got Radio 4 on."

At Sunday lunchtime police and firefighters remained at the house, which has been gutted and left without a roof.

The aftermath of the blaze. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

