Fire crews still at scene as investigation launched into house blaze

Published: 11:43 AM September 19, 2021

Fire engulfs house on the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton. - Credit: Submitted

An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at a house on a residential estate in the early hours.

Seven fire engines from across mid-Norfolk were called to the blaze at 4am on Sunday morning at the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton, near Fakenham.

Pictures taken by onlookers show a two-story home engulfed in flames with much of the roof gone as firefighters battled to control the blaze.

Fire officers and a pump appliance remained at the scene at lunchtime on Sunday.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

Green Lane estate is a cul-de-sac of both two-story houses and bungalows off the A1065 between Hempton and East Raynham.

The site also includes a number of prefab style homes.

Crews from Fakenham, Wells, Holt, Swaffham, Reepham, Kings Lynn and Dereham attended the incident.

