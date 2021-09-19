Fire crews still at scene as investigation launched into house blaze
- Credit: Submitted
An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at a house on a residential estate in the early hours.
Seven fire engines from across mid-Norfolk were called to the blaze at 4am on Sunday morning at the Green Lane estate at Pudding Norton, near Fakenham.
Pictures taken by onlookers show a two-story home engulfed in flames with much of the roof gone as firefighters battled to control the blaze.
Fire officers and a pump appliance remained at the scene at lunchtime on Sunday.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.
Green Lane estate is a cul-de-sac of both two-story houses and bungalows off the A1065 between Hempton and East Raynham.
The site also includes a number of prefab style homes.
Crews from Fakenham, Wells, Holt, Swaffham, Reepham, Kings Lynn and Dereham attended the incident.
