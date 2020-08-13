Two coastal pubs scoop customer-led award

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse Archant

Two pubs from a north Norfolk village have been announced as the latest to scoop a highly sought-after award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Jolly Sailors Pub in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Matthew Usher The Jolly Sailors Pub in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Matthew Usher

The White Horse and The Jolly Sailors, both situated in the village of Brancaster Staithe, between Hunstanton and Wells, have been awarded the Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice 2020.

You may also want to watch:

The award is based on a full year of Trip Advisor customer reviews and is awarded to establishments who prove to offer consistency and excellence in hospitality.

James Nye, managing director of Anglian Country Inns, said: “We are extremely proud to be included in the Trip Advisor 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards, it’s the best recommendation coming directly from our discerning customers.

“We strive for excellence in what we do and we are delighted to be recognised with this award.

“All credit to our wonderful team of staff who must be congratulated for this amazing recognition. We are moving on and delighted to be back open in this difficult climate but operating in a different way.”