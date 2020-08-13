Search

Advanced search

Two coastal pubs scoop customer-led award

PUBLISHED: 11:57 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 13 August 2020

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

Archant

Two pubs from a north Norfolk village have been announced as the latest to scoop a highly sought-after award.

The Jolly Sailors Pub in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Matthew UsherThe Jolly Sailors Pub in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Matthew Usher

The White Horse and The Jolly Sailors, both situated in the village of Brancaster Staithe, between Hunstanton and Wells, have been awarded the Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice 2020.

You may also want to watch:

The award is based on a full year of Trip Advisor customer reviews and is awarded to establishments who prove to offer consistency and excellence in hospitality.

James Nye, managing director of Anglian Country Inns, said: “We are extremely proud to be included in the Trip Advisor 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards, it’s the best recommendation coming directly from our discerning customers.

“We strive for excellence in what we do and we are delighted to be recognised with this award.

“All credit to our wonderful team of staff who must be congratulated for this amazing recognition. We are moving on and delighted to be back open in this difficult climate but operating in a different way.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into man’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

Warning as ‘space hopper-sized’ wasp’s nest found

A large wasp nest found in a barn in Surlingham. Picture: Ace Pest Control Ltd

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That’s what I call a house price rise’: Buyer’s dream home goes up by £155,000 in a day

Sharon Bruchez, left, with her step daughter Chloe, photographed just before she began shielding. Pic: Sharon Bruchez

Two coastal pubs scoop customer-led award

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

Runner’s fury as Norwich park is ‘trashed’

Some of the rubbish left in Eaton Park, Norwich, which was discovered by Claire Johnson on August 11, 2020. Picture: Claire Johnson

A-level results 2020: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students at Norwich School receive their A-Level results. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Villagers accused of throwing eggs and dog mess into man’s garden

Darren and Rebecca Carter are accused of throwing eggs into a neighbour's garden Picture: DENISE BRADLEY