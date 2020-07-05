Search

Advanced search

Pubs reopen: Saturday night but not as you remember it

PUBLISHED: 10:03 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 05 July 2020

The Bell Hotel re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Bell Hotel re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

It was a far cry from the usual hustle and bustle of a “normal” Saturday summer night out.

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But at least it was a night out - and the first for more than three months. And it’s maybe the sign of the “new normal.”

The pubs and bars around Norwich were relatively busy as they welcomed people back following the lockdown easing.

Quite a few people were out “dressed to the nines”, even though clubs hadn’t reopened and there were was generally a fair bit of excitement among those who did venture out.

Despite concerns about people not social distancing - especially after a glass or two - the vast majority seemed well behaved.

Customers enjoying a drink at the re-opened Adam & Eve as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCustomers enjoying a drink at the re-opened Adam & Eve as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And that was reflected as Norfolk Police reported a mainly quiet night with no real problems.

While the city was far quieter than it would have been in summers gone by, there were visible signs of it coming back to life.

Pubs including the Fat Cat Brewery Tap and the Artichoke welcomed small groups in outdoor seating areas, while there was a queue of around 15 people outside the Queen of Iceni on Riverside.

However, while an ordinary Saturday night would likely have seen standing space only in many of these venues, the former Lloyd’s Bar had plenty of free tables in its outdoor area.

Mr Postles Apothecary re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMr Postles Apothecary re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: ‘It’s a step back to normality’ - City pub goers enjoy their first pint in months

Christian Hodgkinson, landlord of the Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road, said he “did not sleep a wink” on Friday night in anticipation of being able to re-open.

The pub had managed to continue trade through lockdown by providing takeaway beer from a hatch, but this was the first time it served customers on site - albeit not inside the pub’s walls.

He said: “Because the inside is quite narrow we’ve only allowed people indoors to use the toilets and we have sanitising stations as they go in and out. I think we could easily see us being outside only for at least the next two months.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve been fairly steady all day and it has been really nice to see lots of familiar smiling faces again. I didn’t really have any expectations for the day but everyone seems in fairly good spirits and is abiding by the rules, which is good.”

Meanwhile, in Aldeburgh on the Suffolk coast a buzz returned to the town with the seafront busy with a mix of day trippers and those staying at the reopened hotels.

About 60pc of the businesses were open, with long queues snaking out of the ice cream parlours and fish and chip shops.

Of the pubs, the White Hart Inn was open, with restrictions in place that meant the majority of its clientele were outside or in its beer garden.

Happy landlady Rita McCluskey serving drinks from the doorway of the re-opened Adam & Eve, with some booked seating inside, as lockdown restrictions for pubs and restaurants are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHappy landlady Rita McCluskey serving drinks from the doorway of the re-opened Adam & Eve, with some booked seating inside, as lockdown restrictions for pubs and restaurants are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Brudenell Hotel appeared to be doing a roaring trade on its first weekend back

As the night went on the pub got busier and busier with between 75-100 people congregated outside, doing their best to keep a social distance from others.

READ MORE: Pints, haircuts and family days out - How you spent your first day under eased lockdown measures

While there were no reports of problems in our region, the chairman of the national Police Federation John Apter said it was “crystal clear” revellers would not adhere to the one metre plus rule as restrictions were eased.

The government’s chief medical advisor Professor Chris Whitty said the pandemic “is a long way from gone” and urged the public to follow social-distancing rules as pubs and restaurants reopened.

But Mr Apter, who was on shift in Southampton where he dealt with “naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks”, said: “What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance.

“It was a busy night but the shift managed to cope. I know other areas have had issues with officers being assaulted.”

There was disorder in north Nottinghamshire too, where four people were arrested and several pubs decided to close after alcohol related anti-social behaviour.

It comes as a new poll has revealed more than half of voters think the hospitality sector has been reopened too soon.

Some 52pc believe outlets like pubs and restaurants are going back into business early, the Opinium survey states.

The snapshot survey shows that 73pc expect a second outbreak of Covid-19 this year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pubs reopen: Saturday night but not as you remember it

The Bell Hotel re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crashed into her house

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: German clubs eye £25m swoop for Godfrey but Newcastle also keen

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey takes the ball cleanly as he tackles Tariq Lamptey, with the Brighton defender's dive for a penalty waved away by the referee Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images