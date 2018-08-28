Pubs join fundraising for family of former soldier who died in crash

Anthony Glover died in a crash on the A140 at Long Stratton. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

More pubs are joining in a fundraising drive to support the family of a former Royal Anglian soldier who was killed in a New Year’s Eve car crash.

Anthony Glover, who had served with the 1st Battalion in Iraq and Afghanistan, died in a crash on the A140 at Long Stratton, leaving behind his partner and two small children.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of the Boundary pub in Aylsham Road in Norwich, where Mr Glover was a regular, has helped raise £2,000 for the family. Donations are invited via www.facebook.com/donate/508717116301500

This weekend and next week The Eagle pub in King’s Lynn will be holding events to raise money, while a One For The Vikings fundraiser will be held in the Pig and Whistle pub in Norwich’s Westlegate from 7pm on Wednesday, January 16.

An inquest into the death of South African-born Mr Glover, 31, was opened and adjourned this week.