Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in building on industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 09:27 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 18 April 2019

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a building on an industrial estate.

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: GoogleFirefighters are tackling a large blaze on Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Google

Crews were called to Brunel Way in Thetford shortly before 7.30 am today after a fire at the ECS factory was reported.

Crews from Thetford, Sprowston, Attleborough and Methwold attended the scene alongside the aerial ladder platform from Earlham.

Staff were evacuated from the building while firefighters worked on the blaze.

Police and ambulance assisted crews.

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue told people to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

More information to follow.

