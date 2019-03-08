Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in building on industrial estate

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a building on an industrial estate.

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Google Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Google

Crews were called to Brunel Way in Thetford shortly before 7.30 am today after a fire at the ECS factory was reported.

Crews from Thetford, Sprowston, Attleborough and Methwold attended the scene alongside the aerial ladder platform from Earlham.

Staff were evacuated from the building while firefighters worked on the blaze.

Police and ambulance assisted crews.

We are currently in attendance at an incident on brunel way thetford, please avoid the area whilst we deal with this incident — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) April 18, 2019

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire and Rescue told people to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

More information to follow.