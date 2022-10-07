Director's talks offer insights from Springwatch's host estate

A director of the west Norfolk estate which hosted this year's BBC Springwatch programme will offer insights at two events later this month.

Nick Padwick is the farms and estate director at Wild Ken Hill near Snettisham, where regenerative farming and rewilding are key elements of an environmental strategy to mitigate climate change and reverse biodiversity loss.

He will be the guest speaker at Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society from 7.30pm on October 11, to launch the club's winter programme of monthly meetings at Ryston Golf Club near Downham Market.

Society chairman Robert Smart said: "We welcome anybody from the farming community to come along and join our society."

And Mr Padwick will also be speaking at an event organised by the South Yare Wildlife Group at Poringland Community Centre, on Overtons Way, from 7.30pm on October 19.

Entry will be £2 for members or £4 for non-members. No booking is required.