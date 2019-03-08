Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Volunteers join in search for missing police officer who was going through a 'difficult time'

PUBLISHED: 13:04 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 30 April 2019

Volunteers being briefed on the search for Norfolk police officer, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019, from is home in Holt. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Volunteers being briefed on the search for Norfolk police officer, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019, from is home in Holt. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Archant

About a dozen members of the public have joined a search for a missing police officer described as a “fitness fanatic” and a family man with a wife and two children.

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyAdrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have put out an appeal for help in finding Adrian Porter, known as Ady, who went missing from his home in Holt around 10am on Monday morning (April 29).

Some volunteers who responded to the call were ex-police officers themselves, willing to do whatever they could to help find one of their own.

The community members met at the town's police station, where they were given photos of Mr Porter and the bicycle he last seen on - a green Genesis - as well as maps of areas police are focusing on, including the town centre and Holt Country Park.

Inspector Rob Wiks said officers were getting ever more worried about Mr Porter, a chief inspector.

Chief Inspector Rob Wiks of Norfolk Police, who are searching for one of officers, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019. Picture: STUART ANDERSONChief Inspector Rob Wiks of Norfolk Police, who are searching for one of officers, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Insp Wiks said: “It is out of character for Ady.

“He may have fallen off his bike. Maybe he's gone to an area that he really enjoys and he's just taken some time in what is a difficult time for him.

“He has been having some difficulties suffering with concerns mentally.

“We try to look after each other in the police search and there are a number of people who care deeply about Ady. If he hears this message we'd encourage him to come forward, tell us where he is and we'll give him the support he needs in this difficult time.”

A bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Porter is currently based at Wymondham, and is well-known in north Norfolk, King's Lynn and Broadland having worked there extensively over the years.

Insp Wiks said: “He's a fitness fanatic and he enjoys running and cycling. That's why we're focusing a number of searches on well-known country parks, footpaths, cycle ways and bridle ways.”

Insp Wiks also urged people living in and around Holt to check their sheds and garages, as Mr Porter may have taken refuge there overnight.

Simon Bailey, chief constable of the Norfolk force, said: “I've known Ady for 30 years, and I speak on behalf of my colleagues in the force when I say that we're all desperately worried about him.”

A map distributed to volunteers being on the search for Norfolk police officer, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019, from is home in Holt. Picture: STUART ANDERSONA map distributed to volunteers being on the search for Norfolk police officer, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019, from is home in Holt. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Ady is described as white, slim build with closely shaved hair and 5ft 8 tall.

He is believed to have been wearing a blue padded jacket, black canvas trousers and a blue hat.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 275 of 29 April 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Related articles

Most Read

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Fears for the future of one of Norwich’s most famous restaurants

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

How review sites work and why you shouldn’t rely on them - Yarmouth B&B owner explains the pros and cons

Gary and Julie Smith run the highly-rated B&B Kilbrannan Guest House, Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists