Volunteers join in search for missing police officer who was going through a 'difficult time'

Volunteers being briefed on the search for Norfolk police officer, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019, from is home in Holt. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

About a dozen members of the public have joined a search for a missing police officer described as a “fitness fanatic” and a family man with a wife and two children.

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have put out an appeal for help in finding Adrian Porter, known as Ady, who went missing from his home in Holt around 10am on Monday morning (April 29).

Some volunteers who responded to the call were ex-police officers themselves, willing to do whatever they could to help find one of their own.

The community members met at the town's police station, where they were given photos of Mr Porter and the bicycle he last seen on - a green Genesis - as well as maps of areas police are focusing on, including the town centre and Holt Country Park.

Inspector Rob Wiks said officers were getting ever more worried about Mr Porter, a chief inspector.

Chief Inspector Rob Wiks of Norfolk Police, who are searching for one of officers, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Chief Inspector Rob Wiks of Norfolk Police, who are searching for one of officers, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Insp Wiks said: “It is out of character for Ady.

“He may have fallen off his bike. Maybe he's gone to an area that he really enjoys and he's just taken some time in what is a difficult time for him.

“He has been having some difficulties suffering with concerns mentally.

“We try to look after each other in the police search and there are a number of people who care deeply about Ady. If he hears this message we'd encourage him to come forward, tell us where he is and we'll give him the support he needs in this difficult time.”

A bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary A bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Porter is currently based at Wymondham, and is well-known in north Norfolk, King's Lynn and Broadland having worked there extensively over the years.

Insp Wiks said: “He's a fitness fanatic and he enjoys running and cycling. That's why we're focusing a number of searches on well-known country parks, footpaths, cycle ways and bridle ways.”

Insp Wiks also urged people living in and around Holt to check their sheds and garages, as Mr Porter may have taken refuge there overnight.

Simon Bailey, chief constable of the Norfolk force, said: “I've known Ady for 30 years, and I speak on behalf of my colleagues in the force when I say that we're all desperately worried about him.”

A map distributed to volunteers being on the search for Norfolk police officer, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019, from is home in Holt. Picture: STUART ANDERSON A map distributed to volunteers being on the search for Norfolk police officer, Adrian 'Ady' Porter, who went missing on April 29, 2019, from is home in Holt. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Ady is described as white, slim build with closely shaved hair and 5ft 8 tall.

He is believed to have been wearing a blue padded jacket, black canvas trousers and a blue hat.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 275 of 29 April 2019.

