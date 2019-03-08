Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

PUBLISHED: 09:22 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 30 April 2019

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Members of the public are being encouraged to join the search for a missing Norfolk Police officer.

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Adrian Porter, known as Ady, was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday, April 29.

Now, 24 hours after the 46-year-old's disappearance, a search involving his Norfolk Police colleagues and the public is due to take place around his home town.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the search is asked to be at Holt police station at 10am this morning (Tuesday).

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Police, said: “He has now been missing for 24 hours and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

You may also want to watch:

“We have got a significant number of additional officers on duty and all our search activities are being coordinated from Holt police station.

“I have asked members of the public who would like to help us with the search to be at Holt police station at 10am and we will coordinate their activities from there.”

Mr Bailey is also appealing to farmers and game keepers to check outbuildings, woods or copses for the bicycle Mr Porter is believed to have left home on – a light green coloured Genesis model.

Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. PICTURE: Neil PerryNorfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. PICTURE: Neil Perry

Mr Porter is described as being of slim build with closely shaved hair and 5ft 8in tall. He is believed to have been wearing a padded jacket, black canvas trousers and a blue hat similar to the one pictured, and he may have also been wearing glasses.

It is thought he might be in the north Norfolk area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 275 of April 29 2019.

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

‘We could spend £100m and still get relegated’ - City chief Webber delivers Premier League reality check

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is not getting carried away after sealing Premier League promotion Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Game on! Chris Wilder sounds title warning to Canaries

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is ready for a title battle with Norwich City Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists