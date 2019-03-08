Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Members of the public are being encouraged to join the search for a missing Norfolk Police officer.

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Adrian Porter, known as Ady, was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday, April 29.

Now, 24 hours after the 46-year-old's disappearance, a search involving his Norfolk Police colleagues and the public is due to take place around his home town.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the search is asked to be at Holt police station at 10am this morning (Tuesday).

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Police, said: “He has now been missing for 24 hours and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary A bicycle similar to the one Mr Porter is believed to have left home on. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

“We have got a significant number of additional officers on duty and all our search activities are being coordinated from Holt police station.

“I have asked members of the public who would like to help us with the search to be at Holt police station at 10am and we will coordinate their activities from there.”

Mr Bailey is also appealing to farmers and game keepers to check outbuildings, woods or copses for the bicycle Mr Porter is believed to have left home on – a light green coloured Genesis model.

Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. PICTURE: Neil Perry Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey. PICTURE: Neil Perry

Mr Porter is described as being of slim build with closely shaved hair and 5ft 8in tall. He is believed to have been wearing a padded jacket, black canvas trousers and a blue hat similar to the one pictured, and he may have also been wearing glasses.

It is thought he might be in the north Norfolk area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 275 of April 29 2019.