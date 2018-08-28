Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Public meeting over future of theatre where Shakespeare performed

PUBLISHED: 15:08 26 January 2019

Four of Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust trustees in St George's Guildhall. L to R: Nick Balaam, Ivor Rowlands, Veronica Sekules, Tim FitzHigham. Photo: Ivor Rowlands

Four of Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust trustees in St George's Guildhall. L to R: Nick Balaam, Ivor Rowlands, Veronica Sekules, Tim FitzHigham. Photo: Ivor Rowlands

Archant

Campaigners fighting to retain a theatre in Britain’s oldest guildhall remaining a theatre are holding a public consultation meeting this weekend.

The Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris BishopThe Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

St George’s Guildhall has been a hall for hire since King’s Lynn Arts Centre closed two years ago. Lottery officials turned down an application for £2m to renovate the building, on King Street.

Now an anonymous benefactor has offered to fund turning the complex into an art gallery. But campaigners fear that means the Guildhall’s theatre, the only surviving theatre where Shakespeare where Shakespeare is said to have performed, could close.

The Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) was formed with the idea of developing the guildhall into a theatre and mixed arts venue.

They are holding a public meeting at the guildhall on Sunday (2pm) where the trustees will set out their intentions for the building and answer any queries.

Trustee Tim FitzHigham said: “Anyone who has an interest in the Guildhall – in entertainment, performance, music, art, culture, heritage, Kings Lynn and Norfolk as a whole should come along and have their say - this is your chance to tell us what you’d like to see happen at the Guildhall.”

Most Read

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

The Steam Packet in Norwich looks set to be denied early opening on Derby Day. Picture: Antony Kelly

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield United – Canaries clash with automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.

Pie shop opens on site of former pet store

Anthony and Bridget Mattocks have opened Norfolk's Pie Man in Sheringham. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norwich City’s majority shareholders talk investment, succession and the Webber and Farke revolution

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have spoken to Along Come Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists