Public meeting over future of theatre where Shakespeare performed

Four of Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust trustees in St George's Guildhall. L to R: Nick Balaam, Ivor Rowlands, Veronica Sekules, Tim FitzHigham. Photo: Ivor Rowlands Archant

Campaigners fighting to retain a theatre in Britain’s oldest guildhall remaining a theatre are holding a public consultation meeting this weekend.

The Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop The Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

St George’s Guildhall has been a hall for hire since King’s Lynn Arts Centre closed two years ago. Lottery officials turned down an application for £2m to renovate the building, on King Street.

Now an anonymous benefactor has offered to fund turning the complex into an art gallery. But campaigners fear that means the Guildhall’s theatre, the only surviving theatre where Shakespeare where Shakespeare is said to have performed, could close.

The Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) was formed with the idea of developing the guildhall into a theatre and mixed arts venue.

They are holding a public meeting at the guildhall on Sunday (2pm) where the trustees will set out their intentions for the building and answer any queries.

Trustee Tim FitzHigham said: “Anyone who has an interest in the Guildhall – in entertainment, performance, music, art, culture, heritage, Kings Lynn and Norfolk as a whole should come along and have their say - this is your chance to tell us what you’d like to see happen at the Guildhall.”