Work starts on £2m transformation of ex-British Legion hall

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 February 2020

Tim Sweeting, YMCA Norfolk CEO (fourth from left), as work starts to transform the former Jubilee Hall into community hub. PIC: Supplied by YMCA Norfolk.

Archant

Work has started to transform a hall once used by war veterans and their families into an exciting £2m hub for the whole community run by YMCA Norfolk.

After closing in 2014 the former Royal British Legion's Jubilee Hall was later taken on by YMCA Norfolk who last year announced ambitious plans to create a vital community hub offering a range of services, with a particular focus on families.

Construction work is now underway at the Aylsham Road site which will see the building undergo a complete renovation into an innovative and family focused community hub, with a nursery, café and soft play centre for 0-11-year olds.

It comes as YMCA Norfolk, which will move some of its offices onto the site, has revealed they have recently surpasses the £1m mark in their fundraising efforts for the new venture.

A total of £1.16m has so far been raised with the public helping to contribute more than £11,000 with other funds made coming via the support of trusts, foundations and generous individuals, as well as Norfolk County Council.

1,000, 45% of the public appeal target of £25,000.

Tim Sweeting, YMCA chief execuituive officer, said: "We are excited that we have now passed the £1M mark in our fundraising journey for this project.

"We are very grateful for the pledges we have received so far to reach this milestone, and they will help to establish our ambitious Community Hub which will benefit and support families and youth in the area for many years to come."

Once completed, the hub will be the home of Muddy Puddles Nursery, an Ofsted registered Nursery providing a positive environment where children can feel secure and valued.

The hub will also feature a family centred community café, a clean and comfortable restaurant serving coffee and homecooked meals. This will be a space for parents to relax and watch whilst children enjoy the soft play.

YMCA Norfolk want to hear from individuals, community groups or businesses that can offer financial or practical support to take this innovative project forward.

Visit the appeal page on Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ymcanorfolkcommunityhub to find out more.

