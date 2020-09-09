Public to have their say on new Dereham housing plan

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Pic: Taylor Wimpey/Archant library Archant

Taylor Wimpey is asking people to have their say on plans for a new housing development in Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Picture: Neil Starling Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Picture: Neil Starling

The developer is currently drawing up plans for 62 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including 11pc affordable housing, on land north of Norwich Road in Dereham.

The proposed site is currently undeveloped greenfield land, which is roughly 3.78 hectares in size.

Andrew Wright, design and planning manager for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “We are keen to engage with local residents, businesses and interested parties to allow them to have their say on development plans for their area.

You may also want to watch:

“The feedback we receive from local residents is invaluable and helps us develop and refine our emerging proposals, before a detailed planning application is finalised for submission to Breckland District Council later on this year.”

As part of the detailed planning application, Taylor Wimpey will be providing a new vehicular access via Etling View to the east, extensive public open space to enhance biodiversity and to protect Shillings Lane, which lies to the North of the site.

In addition to this, the plans provide two formal areas of play and allow for the important retention of existing trees and hedgerows within the site boundary.

The scheme will also contribute approximately £218,000 towards services, facilities and amenities, including local schools, a medical centre, library and green infrastructure.

On the proposal, the developer said: “We will contribute £19,600 towards the relocation of Toftwood Medical Centre, in Dereham, contribute £88,040 towards local infant education and £100,378 towards local junior education and also contribute £4,650 to pay for new equipment and furniture at Dereham Library.”

Along with the Taylor Wimpey development, Mountleigh Dereham Ltd have been given permission from Breckland Council to build 216 homes on land off Swanton Road. Plans from Hopkins Homes to build 255 homes off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green were refused due to traffic warnings in January 2020.

The public consultation will be carried out electronically and the information boards will be available to view at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/dereham from 5pm on Monday September 14. The deadline for feedback is Monday, October 21.