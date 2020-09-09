Search

Advanced search

Public to have their say on new Dereham housing plan

PUBLISHED: 07:07 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 09 September 2020

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Pic: Taylor Wimpey/Archant library

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Pic: Taylor Wimpey/Archant library

Archant

Taylor Wimpey is asking people to have their say on plans for a new housing development in Dereham.

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Picture: Neil StarlingTaylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Picture: Neil Starling

The developer is currently drawing up plans for 62 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including 11pc affordable housing, on land north of Norwich Road in Dereham.

The proposed site is currently undeveloped greenfield land, which is roughly 3.78 hectares in size.

Andrew Wright, design and planning manager for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “We are keen to engage with local residents, businesses and interested parties to allow them to have their say on development plans for their area.

You may also want to watch:

“The feedback we receive from local residents is invaluable and helps us develop and refine our emerging proposals, before a detailed planning application is finalised for submission to Breckland District Council later on this year.”

As part of the detailed planning application, Taylor Wimpey will be providing a new vehicular access via Etling View to the east, extensive public open space to enhance biodiversity and to protect Shillings Lane, which lies to the North of the site.

In addition to this, the plans provide two formal areas of play and allow for the important retention of existing trees and hedgerows within the site boundary.

The scheme will also contribute approximately £218,000 towards services, facilities and amenities, including local schools, a medical centre, library and green infrastructure.

On the proposal, the developer said: “We will contribute £19,600 towards the relocation of Toftwood Medical Centre, in Dereham, contribute £88,040 towards local infant education and £100,378 towards local junior education and also contribute £4,650 to pay for new equipment and furniture at Dereham Library.”

Along with the Taylor Wimpey development, Mountleigh Dereham Ltd have been given permission from Breckland Council to build 216 homes on land off Swanton Road. Plans from Hopkins Homes to build 255 homes off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green were refused due to traffic warnings in January 2020.

The public consultation will be carried out electronically and the information boards will be available to view at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/dereham from 5pm on Monday September 14. The deadline for feedback is Monday, October 21.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Woman stole £120,000 from village charity

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Council charges personal trainer for using public park for sessions

Liam O’Dell, 29, who runs BreakingRecords Fitness has branded Swaffham Town Council’s (STC) decision to charge him for using the towns recreation ground for personal training sessions, as ‘ridiculous’. BreakingRecords Fitness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

GIBSON: City new boy reflects on a frustrating two years at Burnley and advice from the England boss

Defender Ben Gibson is in a hurry at Norwich City. Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Driver escapes injury after early morning car crash

Emergency services were called after a crash at Norwich Road in Ludham. Pic: Google Street View.

Public to have their say on new Dereham housing plan

Taylor Wimpey is inviting residents to have their say on plans for a new residential development in Dereham. Pic: Taylor Wimpey/Archant library