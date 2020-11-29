new

Published: 9:20 AM November 29, 2020

A village pub has been awarded a certificate for “services to the community during lockdown” by the West Norfolk Campaign for Real Ales (CAMRA).

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Windmill Inn in Necton - run by Mandy and David ‘Scoob’ Whitehair - has been “at the forefront” of ensuring the vulnerable and elderly are looked after, said one loyal patron, Lisa-Marie Morgan.

“Scoob and Mandy never ask for recognition,” said Ms Morgan, “in fact, they didn't know they had even been nominated for the award.”

“It was all a surprise to us,” said Mr Whitehair, 55. “The first we heard of it was when it dropped on the mat with the post.”

Mr Whitehair said it was “amazing” and “a shock” to have won, “but a really nice surprise because people had taken the time to nominate us for it, and that meant a lot.”

The pub plans to continue helping locals with their shopping even when the crisis has passed.

“These people have supported us from day one,” said Mr Whitehair, “and we can’t just abandon them.”