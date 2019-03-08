Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

From darts to pizza making: Pub tournament hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 14:27 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 17 July 2019

Kim Robertson: “We’ve already being asked ‘when’s the next one

Kim Robertson: "We've already being asked 'when's the next one". Picture: Contributed by Kim Robertson

Archant

A charity challenge with shades of Hercules' trials put 14 teams through their paces at ten of a town's best-known venues.

Competitors were tasked to design their own pizzas which were cooked, served and judged by pizzaiolos. Picture: Contributed by Kim RoberstonCompetitors were tasked to design their own pizzas which were cooked, served and judged by pizzaiolos. Picture: Contributed by Kim Roberston

Teams bearing the name 'The No Hopers, 'Simply the Breast' and 'Chalice from the Palace' came together to raise funds in Beccles on Sunday, July 14, for Breast Cancer Now - a charity whose aim is for a cure for breast cancer to be developed by 2050.

They had to visit ten venues around the Waveney town, taking on a different challenge at each.

They began at the Wine Vaults where they had 20 minutes to make a team mascot out of toilet roll, tubes, crepe paper, felt and feathers.

Armed with their new mascot, the competitors took to the beer garden at the White Horse and Waveney House Hotel to solve clues and searched for treasure.

The competitors were judge on their athleticism, skill and creativity. Picture: Contributed by Kim RobertsonThe competitors were judge on their athleticism, skill and creativity. Picture: Contributed by Kim Robertson

Throughout the day, the teams settled at the Butchers Arms to clear a pool table blindfolded, tested their skills in darts at the Ingate and participated in an ice-breaking challenge.

The Bear and Bells teamed up with the Caxton Arms tasking the teams to test their lung capacity.

The competitors had to carry across a bag of Maltesers from one bowl to another using only a straw and suction power.

The culmination was a pizza challenge, where pizzaiolo Paul Jackson from Oak Fired, taught the competitors how to shape, knead and dust the dough. They were then tasked to design their own pizzas which were cooked, served and judged.

Comepetitors from across the town raised £600 for Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Contributed by Kim RobertsonComepetitors from across the town raised £600 for Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Contributed by Kim Robertson

Kim Robertson, representing the Beccles Breast Cancer Now Team, said: "We are so grateful to the Beccles pubs for coming together to support our community fundraising event and would like to thank everyone involved.

"The enjoyment of all those taking part was clearly evident and our challengers had such a great day, raising approximately £600 for Breast Cancer Now.

"We've already being asked 'when's the next one' so we're planning on making it an annual event for the town," she said.

Phil and AJ Seago, Mark Stewart as well as Rick Wren took out second place, with the Chris and Co team of Chris Westgate, Liz Russell. Julia Martin and Dave Armes taking the out the top spot.

Ten pubs in Beccles hosted tasks to raise funds for breast cancer research. Picture: Contributed by Kim Robertson.Ten pubs in Beccles hosted tasks to raise funds for breast cancer research. Picture: Contributed by Kim Robertson.

You may also want to watch:

Pizzaiolo Paul Jackson, from Oak Fired taught the competitors how to shape, knead and dust the dough. Picture: Kim RobertsonPizzaiolo Paul Jackson, from Oak Fired taught the competitors how to shape, knead and dust the dough. Picture: Kim Robertson

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

‘It’s a tragedy and so sad’ - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died after being hit by a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

‘It’s a tragedy and so sad’ - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry

Floral tributes laid at the junction in Diss where a woman died after being hit by a postal lorry. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

‘Spread your colours across the sky’ - Tributes pour in for popular peacock killed by dog

Ashley the peacock who lived at Faith in Hickling has died after he was attacked by a dog. His injuries were so servere vets were unable to operate and he was put to sleep Picture: FAITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists