From darts to pizza making: Pub tournament hailed a success

A charity challenge with shades of Hercules' trials put 14 teams through their paces at ten of a town's best-known venues.

Teams bearing the name 'The No Hopers, 'Simply the Breast' and 'Chalice from the Palace' came together to raise funds in Beccles on Sunday, July 14, for Breast Cancer Now - a charity whose aim is for a cure for breast cancer to be developed by 2050.

They had to visit ten venues around the Waveney town, taking on a different challenge at each.

They began at the Wine Vaults where they had 20 minutes to make a team mascot out of toilet roll, tubes, crepe paper, felt and feathers.

Armed with their new mascot, the competitors took to the beer garden at the White Horse and Waveney House Hotel to solve clues and searched for treasure.

Throughout the day, the teams settled at the Butchers Arms to clear a pool table blindfolded, tested their skills in darts at the Ingate and participated in an ice-breaking challenge.

The Bear and Bells teamed up with the Caxton Arms tasking the teams to test their lung capacity.

The competitors had to carry across a bag of Maltesers from one bowl to another using only a straw and suction power.

The culmination was a pizza challenge, where pizzaiolo Paul Jackson from Oak Fired, taught the competitors how to shape, knead and dust the dough. They were then tasked to design their own pizzas which were cooked, served and judged.

Kim Robertson, representing the Beccles Breast Cancer Now Team, said: "We are so grateful to the Beccles pubs for coming together to support our community fundraising event and would like to thank everyone involved.

"The enjoyment of all those taking part was clearly evident and our challengers had such a great day, raising approximately £600 for Breast Cancer Now.

"We've already being asked 'when's the next one' so we're planning on making it an annual event for the town," she said.

Phil and AJ Seago, Mark Stewart as well as Rick Wren took out second place, with the Chris and Co team of Chris Westgate, Liz Russell. Julia Martin and Dave Armes taking the out the top spot.

