Pub and restaurant group 'looking forward' to re-opening popular venues

Published: 8:51 PM April 11, 2021

Staff and management at Moss and Co working hard behind the scenes ahead of re-opening. Managing director David Moss paints the menu boards at The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A pub and restaurant group is making last minute preparations as it gears up to reopen its popular venues.

With the nation taking another step on the road to normality on Monday, April 12 with the re-opening of non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants are also set to open outside.

Staff at Moss and Co have been working hard behind the scenes ever since last orders had been temporarily called - and they are now set to reopen its beer gardens at the venues it runs across the area.

Additional tables, benches and covered areas at The Bell Inn at Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The Moss and Co group runs The Angel Inn at Wangford, The Bell Inn in Carlton Colville, The Commodore in Oulton Broad, The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, The Village Maid in Lound and The Waveney in Oulton Broad.

With five sites set to reopen next week, the doors of three of its venues will open once more on Monday.

Andrew Rogers, part of the management group at Moss and Co, said: "We are getting there.

"From April 12 , The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield, The Commodore in Oulton Broad and The Bell Inn in Carlton Colville will all re-open.

Additional tables and benches have been installed at The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"The Angel Inn at Wangford will open at weekends - from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays - while The Waveney in Oulton Broad will open 4pm until late on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

"Of course, with this running until Step 3 - which is no earlier than May 17 - we have to rely on the British weather.

"Everyone has been working really hard to get everything ready - from painting benches and tables to the chefs getting the menus ready and prepared.

"We really are looking forward to it, and May will make a massive difference.

"Its something that everyone has been missing so much."

Mr Rogers said that the group had made "significant investments" into making more tables available at all sites.

"The Commodore has an additional 80 tables outside now, we have made an extra area available at The Jolly Sailors for another 10 tables and at The Village Maid - which will re-open on May 17 - we have done all the gardens area up.

"At the Bell Inn we have made a large investment building a new decking area that is perfect for alfresco dining."



