Search

Advanced search

Pub regulars spread Christmas cheer amongst youngsters spending the festive season in hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:23 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:43 10 December 2018

The Jenny Lind children's department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. A team of staff and regulars at the Red Lion pub, Dereham, will be visiting this week to deliver four sackfuls of presents for youngsters. Photo: ADRIAN JUDD

The Jenny Lind children's department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. A team of staff and regulars at the Red Lion pub, Dereham, will be visiting this week to deliver four sackfuls of presents for youngsters. Photo: ADRIAN JUDD

copyright of Archant 2009 01603 772434

Regulars at a mid-Norfolk pub are hoping to make Christmas extra special for youngsters spending the festive season in hospital, by donating sackfuls of presents, ranging from baby clothes, to gifts for teenagers.

Since launching an appeal a couple of weeks ago, Simone Knight, who is landlady at the Red Lion, in Quebec Street, has already filled four large sacks with gifts, with pub regulars also donating cash which she plans to use to buy more.

“Everybody has been incredibly generous but, to be honest, I wasn’t surprised as the people of Dereham have massive hearts,” Ms Knight said.

“We have already raised an awful lot, but we are going to keep going as, the more we can get, the more people we can help.”

Ms Knight, who is also planning to hold an elf day and a Christmas jumper day to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society and Save the Children, will be visiting the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a group of staff members and regulars, with half of the gifts collected going to the Mid-Norfolk Foodbank.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Driver dies after crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Fears bridge closure will have huge impact on Norfolk village

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Updated Driver dies after crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast