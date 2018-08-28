Pub regulars spread Christmas cheer amongst youngsters spending the festive season in hospital
PUBLISHED: 10:23 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:43 10 December 2018
copyright of Archant 2009 01603 772434
Regulars at a mid-Norfolk pub are hoping to make Christmas extra special for youngsters spending the festive season in hospital, by donating sackfuls of presents, ranging from baby clothes, to gifts for teenagers.
Since launching an appeal a couple of weeks ago, Simone Knight, who is landlady at the Red Lion, in Quebec Street, has already filled four large sacks with gifts, with pub regulars also donating cash which she plans to use to buy more.
“Everybody has been incredibly generous but, to be honest, I wasn’t surprised as the people of Dereham have massive hearts,” Ms Knight said.
“We have already raised an awful lot, but we are going to keep going as, the more we can get, the more people we can help.”
Ms Knight, who is also planning to hold an elf day and a Christmas jumper day to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society and Save the Children, will be visiting the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a group of staff members and regulars, with half of the gifts collected going to the Mid-Norfolk Foodbank.