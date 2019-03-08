City pub hosts bank holiday bungee jump

The charity bungee jump event at the Gull pub on Loddon Road. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

People visiting a popular pub were given a shock this bank holiday as brave patrons took part in a charity bungee jump in the beer garden.

The Gull Inn, on Loddon Road, Framingham Pigot, near Norwich, hosted the bungee jump on Saturday, August 24, with people queueing from 11am to 7pm to take the leap off the 160ft platform.

The pub charged £65 per jump to cover costs, but donated £10 from every booking to the charity Alzheimers UK, which is expected to raise hundreds.

It is also sponsoring the family of Jaymen Woolston, who was diagnosed with cancer in January and given a survival chance of less than 40pc.

Steve Mudson, landlord at the pub, said the good weather had been a bonus and that more than £2,000 had been raised so far.

He said: "There's been quite a few jumpers and we're happy with how many people turned up. This is the first event we've done like this and it's been a very technical thing to organise. We were competing with the football this afternoon so considering that, it's gone well."

The event has been managed by Bungee UK, which facilitated the crane and cords and made the jump safe.

Mr Mudson said he climbed the platform to support his wife, Kwee, who braved the free fall in aid of Jaymen's appeal.

He added: "It was a long way up and I felt quite protective of her. It was a fantastic view and I can see why people enjoyed it."

The event was so successful that the landlords are planning a similar one next year, which could feature a catapult.

Mr Mudson said: "As a relatively new business things like this are important to us, it's a big risk. This weekend has been part of a four day festival with food and live music, as well as the bungee jump."

