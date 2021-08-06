Revealed: Pub and flats plan for former post office

Published: 3:58 PM August 6, 2021

King's Lynn's former main post office, which could be converted into a bar and flats - Credit: Chris Bishop

A town's former post office could be converted into a pub, wine bar and takeaway, with 34 flats above.

Feride Guccuck has applied for planning permission to redevelop the building on Baxter's Plain, in the centre of King's Lynn.

The former post office has been empty since it closed for business in September 2007.

In a design and access statement, the developer says: "Since September 2007 the building has been closed and largely redundant with the exception of BT retaining storage.

"The equipment on the roof has been removed.

"Since then the property remained on the market but due to its condition and layout it has not attracted any potential purchasers until December 2018, with the property being classed as being beyond economic repair and it had been struck off the address register."

The statement outlines proposals to convert the building with "a mixed use strategy that can fully benefit from its location in the town centre".

As well as bars on the ground floor, the proposal includes 34 flats on four floors above.

"This is a highly accessible site which will provide for uses which support the town centre. The proposal is to re-use an existing building which has been vacant for some considerable time," the developer adds.

Planning papers say the proposals would make "a significant contribution" to West Norfolk council's vision for the regeneration of Lynn town centre.

Previous plans to develop the building which were given planning permission in 2008 and 2013 were not pursued because they were not considered commercially viable.

The building, constructed in 1854, was originally known as the Athenaeum. It housed a museum and music hall, but was a commercial failure.

The Post Office took over the building in 1883. In the early 1930s, its internal walls were panelled in elm and beech obtained from piles taken from the bed of the Thames during the demolition of Waterloo Bridge in London.

A decision on the application is expected in the autumn.