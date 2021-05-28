News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
On yer bikes! Hospice charity's challenge to cyclists

David Hannant

Published: 1:46 PM May 28, 2021   
Julia Gooch and Lyndon Turnmore, who rode 5,000 miles for Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture; Priscill

Julia Gooch and Lyndon Turnmore, who rode 5,000 miles for Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture; Priscilla Bacon Hospice

A charity is urging people to get on their bikes to help it raise funds more a much-needed new hospice in Norfolk.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice campaign, which this newspaper is backing, seeks to raise £12.5m towards the building of a state-of-the-art new facility.

Julia Gooch and Lyndon Turnmore, who rode 5,000 miles for Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture; Priscill

Julia Gooch and Lyndon Turnmore, who rode 5,000 miles for Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Picture; Priscilla Bacon Hospice

The campaign, which launched in Feburary 2019, has already raised more than £8.4m, but the charity is urging people to get peddling to help it close in on the target.

The Bike Norfolk Challenge has been running throughout May, but the charity is urging people to make one final push over the bank holiday weekend.

Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

Priscilla Bacon Hospice logo. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

It sees participants pay £10 to take on one of three routes across the county, an 80km north to south route, a 120km east to west challenge or a gruelling 330km round Norfolk trip.

Julia Gooch and Lyndon Tunmore, from Bergh Apton, who last year rode 5,000 miles for the cause, has also urged people to get involved.

To register, visit www.priscillabaconhospice.org.uk/events


