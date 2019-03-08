Everything you need to know about Proudly Norfolk Food & Drink Festival 2019

There's loads of opportunities to eat and shop at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2019 Picture: Submitted Archant

One of Norfolk's best-loved food events returns on Father's Day this year with plenty of attractions for families.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There's loads of opportunities to eat and shop at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2019 Picture: Submitted There's loads of opportunities to eat and shop at the Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival 2019 Picture: Submitted

The bounty of the county will be on show in the heart of Norwich on June 16 as the Proudly Norfolk Food & Drink Festival returns.

More than 60 producers from across Norfolk will descend on the city centre for the event, which has some brand new features this year- all of them ideal for families.

Activities begin at 10am on Father's Day, with the area in and around the Forum being transformed into a delicious combination of farmers' market, deli, cafe, bar and entertainment arena. There will be loads of opportunities to sample Norfolk-made goodies, and plenty of street food options to fill you up at lunchtime and beyond.

The must-see attractions include:

1. The Proudly Norfolk Cookery Theatre

Situated in the atrium in front of the Forum , this will include demonstrations and panel discussions featuring some of Norfolk's best-loved chefs and producers, including Richard Bainbridge from Benedicts, Nigel Ramsbottom from Delia's Canary Catering and Chris Avey from River Green Café.

2. The Adnams Bar

Adnams, which is this year's headline sponsor, will be turning the area between the Forum and St Peter Mancroft into a beautiful open-air bar, where you can relax with a drink and listen to music provided by soprano Zaira or be entertained watching the Red Loft Theatre School performing excerpts from various well-known shows.

3. Lovewell Blake Street Market

The market will line the area alongside City Hall with a range of Proudly Norfolk producers selling everything from cheese and chocolate, to sausages, cider, mead, chutneys and wine.

Candi of Candi's Chutney is regular supporter of the festival. "As a Proudly Norfolk community, we support each other and share many of the same principles about sustainability, quality and pride in our home county. The Proudly Norfolk Food & Drink Festival is one of my favourite foodie events and I'm looking forward to showing off our current range of seasonal chutneys."

4. Hatch Brenner Family Food Trail

The brand new trail will take explorers on a culinary journey from the heart of the festival down through Norwich Market, helping them to discover some of Norfolk's best-kept foodie secrets. Pick up your trail map from the dedicated stall at the top of the market steps.

You may also want to watch:

5. Street food

The choice of street food will be incredible this year. Fill up on tacos, hog roast, curry and more. Oh, and there are cocktails and mocktails too.

Evie-May is the owner of Heart Street, a fresh street food brand that launched in April and will be at the festival. "My business is brand new and so the Proudly Norfolk Food & Drink Festival is a great opportunity to spread the word about Heart Street and what we do," Evie says. "Norwich is such a thriving city with an ever-growing ethical conscience, and I am excited to be in the heart of that with this event. Proudly Norfolk has some fantastic members and it's always awesome to work alongside them."

Visitors to Heart Street can expect home-cooked, hearty, filling food, like bean chilli and spicy stews which are 100% vegan, gluten free and feature no palm oil. "My family have always believed that feeding people is a sign of love and care, and I want people to leave my stall feeling that sense of connection."

6. Music

The Broadland Youth Choir, will be performing a moving tribute to our Fallen Fathers at the War Memorial at 1pm, and four-piece band HeadRush, will bring tunes to rock-out to, there will be plenty of music to please the eardrums of festival visitors.

7. Young people's area

For the little ones the day offers food-themed craft activities, games and face painting and the chance to learn about the life of the amazing 'little bee'. A science area will also be sharing some of the science behind taste and flavour.

During the day, there will also be four opportunities to enjoy the ewe-nique Sheep Show. A blend of fun and education, the show is a chance to learn about sheep, wool and enjoy a possible musical performance.

Norfolk County Farms will be exhibiting and selling produce from local farms and sharing information about the growing and production process.

Entry to the festival is free but there will be plenty of opportunities to support Norfolk children's charity, Nelson's Journey.