Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'You're not welcome here' - angry protesters confront Katie Hopkins and Ukip members in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:14 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 10 May 2019

Katie Hopkins and the Ukip battlebus are greeted by placards and protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Katie Hopkins and the Ukip battlebus are greeted by placards and protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A video showing how protestors told controversial broadcaster Katie Hopkins to "go away" on a visit to Great Yarmouth has emerged.

The footage, uploaded to Ms Hopkins' Twitter profile, shows her being confronted by residents in the town.

One protester said she was "not welcome" in Great Yarmouth, while another called her "despicable" and urged her to go away.

The former Apprentice star was joined by Ukip party leader Gerard Batten as they took to the streets to mingle with shoppers.

Leader of the Labour group Trevor Wainwright said anyone was free to come to the town but described the party's views as "abhorrent".

Karen Davis, Norwich City Council cabinet member for social inclusion, and Labour group leader at Norfolk County Council Emma Corlett were among protestors greeting Ukip's battle bus in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz CoatesKaren Davis, Norwich City Council cabinet member for social inclusion, and Labour group leader at Norfolk County Council Emma Corlett were among protestors greeting Ukip's battle bus in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

The footage, which Ms Hopkins has shared to her 933,000 followers, shows her confronting a protester who told her to "go away".

When Ms Hopkins asked the man 'why she was not welcome' he replied because Ukip is a "racist organisation".

The 44-year-old was then asked by another protestor 'what more hate are you going to come up with?'

The man said: "I was born in Germany. My grandparents were partly Portuguese.

Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz CoatesBroadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates

"Stop with all this racist **** you keep coming up with."

Mr Batten and Ms Hopkins were supported by Carrie Talbot, the borough's newly-returned Ukip councillor who said it was "nice" to be able to welcome senior people to the town so soon after her election.

Mr Wainwright, who was also re-elected in his ward of Magdalen, said he thinks the introduction of a Brexit party will lead to Ukip becoming "irrelevant".

"I think the result [of a Ukip councillor being elected] is just a blip," he said.

"They create division so I find their views abhorrent."

You may also want to watch:

Newly appointed Conservative leader Carl Smith said he didn't know much about their visit but reinforced the message that anyone was welcome in Great Yarmouth.

Many of the protesters who greeted the Ukip entourage held placards, with messages such as 'Rape is not a comedy genre' and 'More unites than divides us'.

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, Trevor Wainwright describe Ukip's views as Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, Trevor Wainwright describe Ukip's views as "abhorrent". Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Hopkins and Mr Batten ended their visit to the town with a trip to the Market Place as they sampled a portion of chips.

They also discussed issues such as homeless people, Trident missiles, and the market revamp with residents.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Silent disco street tour to come to Norwich

A silent disco street tour is coming to Norwich. Photo: SDKings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists