'You're not welcome here' - angry protesters confront Katie Hopkins and Ukip members in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:14 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 10 May 2019
A video showing how protestors told controversial broadcaster Katie Hopkins to "go away" on a visit to Great Yarmouth has emerged.
The footage, uploaded to Ms Hopkins' Twitter profile, shows her being confronted by residents in the town.
One protester said she was "not welcome" in Great Yarmouth, while another called her "despicable" and urged her to go away.
The former Apprentice star was joined by Ukip party leader Gerard Batten as they took to the streets to mingle with shoppers.
Leader of the Labour group Trevor Wainwright said anyone was free to come to the town but described the party's views as "abhorrent".
The footage, which Ms Hopkins has shared to her 933,000 followers, shows her confronting a protester who told her to "go away".
When Ms Hopkins asked the man 'why she was not welcome' he replied because Ukip is a "racist organisation".
The 44-year-old was then asked by another protestor 'what more hate are you going to come up with?'
The man said: "I was born in Germany. My grandparents were partly Portuguese.
"Stop with all this racist **** you keep coming up with."
Mr Batten and Ms Hopkins were supported by Carrie Talbot, the borough's newly-returned Ukip councillor who said it was "nice" to be able to welcome senior people to the town so soon after her election.
Mr Wainwright, who was also re-elected in his ward of Magdalen, said he thinks the introduction of a Brexit party will lead to Ukip becoming "irrelevant".
"I think the result [of a Ukip councillor being elected] is just a blip," he said.
"They create division so I find their views abhorrent."
Newly appointed Conservative leader Carl Smith said he didn't know much about their visit but reinforced the message that anyone was welcome in Great Yarmouth.
Many of the protesters who greeted the Ukip entourage held placards, with messages such as 'Rape is not a comedy genre' and 'More unites than divides us'.
Ms Hopkins and Mr Batten ended their visit to the town with a trip to the Market Place as they sampled a portion of chips.
They also discussed issues such as homeless people, Trident missiles, and the market revamp with residents.