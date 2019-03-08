'You're not welcome here' - angry protesters confront Katie Hopkins and Ukip members in Great Yarmouth

Katie Hopkins and the Ukip battlebus are greeted by placards and protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A video showing how protestors told controversial broadcaster Katie Hopkins to "go away" on a visit to Great Yarmouth has emerged.

Exiting the @UKIP battle bus to a small but excitable welcoming party who clearly had an extra helping of cockwomble with their cornflakes. pic.twitter.com/RYZR7wEAkE — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 8, 2019

The footage, uploaded to Ms Hopkins' Twitter profile, shows her being confronted by residents in the town.

One protester said she was "not welcome" in Great Yarmouth, while another called her "despicable" and urged her to go away.

The former Apprentice star was joined by Ukip party leader Gerard Batten as they took to the streets to mingle with shoppers.

Leader of the Labour group Trevor Wainwright said anyone was free to come to the town but described the party's views as "abhorrent".

Karen Davis, Norwich City Council cabinet member for social inclusion, and Labour group leader at Norfolk County Council Emma Corlett were among protestors greeting Ukip's battle bus in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates Karen Davis, Norwich City Council cabinet member for social inclusion, and Labour group leader at Norfolk County Council Emma Corlett were among protestors greeting Ukip's battle bus in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

The footage, which Ms Hopkins has shared to her 933,000 followers, shows her confronting a protester who told her to "go away".

When Ms Hopkins asked the man 'why she was not welcome' he replied because Ukip is a "racist organisation".

The 44-year-old was then asked by another protestor 'what more hate are you going to come up with?'

The man said: "I was born in Germany. My grandparents were partly Portuguese.

Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates

"Stop with all this racist **** you keep coming up with."

Mr Batten and Ms Hopkins were supported by Carrie Talbot, the borough's newly-returned Ukip councillor who said it was "nice" to be able to welcome senior people to the town so soon after her election.

Mr Wainwright, who was also re-elected in his ward of Magdalen, said he thinks the introduction of a Brexit party will lead to Ukip becoming "irrelevant".

"I think the result [of a Ukip councillor being elected] is just a blip," he said.

"They create division so I find their views abhorrent."

Newly appointed Conservative leader Carl Smith said he didn't know much about their visit but reinforced the message that anyone was welcome in Great Yarmouth.

Many of the protesters who greeted the Ukip entourage held placards, with messages such as 'Rape is not a comedy genre' and 'More unites than divides us'.

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, Trevor Wainwright describe Ukip's views as "abhorrent". Picture: Ella Wilkinson Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, Trevor Wainwright describe Ukip's views as "abhorrent". Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Hopkins and Mr Batten ended their visit to the town with a trip to the Market Place as they sampled a portion of chips.

They also discussed issues such as homeless people, Trident missiles, and the market revamp with residents.