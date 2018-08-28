Search

Protesters chalk 'stop selling fur' outside independent clothes store

PUBLISHED: 08:12 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 15 January 2019

Protesters have chalked ‘stop selling fur’ outside a Norwich-based country clothing store. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Protesters have chalked “stop selling fur” outside a Norwich country clothing store.

Staff at Gallyons Country Clothing, on Bedford Street, began their week scrubbing the pavement outside their shop window after somebody used chalk to write “stop selling fur”.

An employee at the store said: “As a business we are very respectful of people and their views, we understand that not everybody is going to have the same opinion and that is just how the world works.

“We’re hoping that people will give the same respect to our store as we are giving to them.”

The family-run business, which has two shops in Norwich and has been running since 1784, sells brands such as Barbour and Dubarry. It once held Royal Warrants as gunsmiths to the Queen.

When asked if they would carry on selling fur they said: “Things are constantly changing, but we’re not going to set anything in stone.”

Protesters chalk 'stop selling fur' outside independent clothes store

