Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row

Published: 5:30 AM September 9, 2021

File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. Police were called to the site over the weekend in connection with the all-male club. - Credit: Anthony Kelly

The people behind a sex club which is under investigation by a local council over alleged licencing and planning breaches have sought to defend themselves.

And a row has started between Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride - which is planning a protest - and a number of members of a Facebook page, Sea Palling Action Group, which has been discussing the club and its impact on the village.

Norfolk Police attended a former pub in Sea Palling on September 4, which was being used by a group called Norfolk Lab, to prevent a potential breach of the peace.

The police said they had spoken to all parties involved and were continuing to work with them to "resolve the community issues".

A spokesman from Norfolk Lab said it was a "not-for-profit community group serving men" which provided a "safe place where members can experiment with these practices in a supervised, non-judgmental, supportive environment."

The pride group has spoken in defence of Norfolk Lab.

A spokesperson from the group, which is planning on holding a "peaceful protest" in Sea Palling on Saturday at 1pm, said: "We believe that challenging this behaviour and educating those who behave in this way is the way forward but even with intervention those responsible cannot fathom that their actions are insensitive, questionable and against the equality act."

The spokesperson said they had been in contact with the police's LGBT+ liaison officer seeking advice over the issue.

North Norfolk District Council said: "We have previously investigated events held at this address to establish whether any licensing of the venue was required, or indeed whether any licensing or planning regulations over which we have authority were being transgressed.

"Although previously no further action was required, there have recently been a number of new complaints made and we are once again pro-actively investigating the matter from a licensing and planning perspective, in full consultation with our colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary.”

Sea Palling Parish Council said they had received some comments about the address, but they considered it not to be an issue for them and passed the concerns on to the district council.

The Sea Palling Action Group has declined to comment.