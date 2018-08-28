Search

Advanced search

Protect your pets from Christmas dangers

PUBLISHED: 13:43 19 December 2018

There are plenty of dangers around for dogs at Christmas

There are plenty of dangers around for dogs at Christmas

kandypix

It’s not just about the scrumptious food, thoughtful gifts and silly party games, Christmas is about spending valuable time with all the family, including our precious pets.

Sarah's pesky cat keeps climbing into the Christmas tree! (Photo: Sarah Jane Last)Sarah's pesky cat keeps climbing into the Christmas tree! (Photo: Sarah Jane Last)

We all admit to spoiling our furry-friends at this joyous time, however, here are five hazards to look out for over the Christmas break and how to avoid them.

Christmas tree water

Even small gekko's get into the Christmas spirit. Photo:Googloe ImagesEven small gekko's get into the Christmas spirit. Photo:Googloe Images

Christmas trees are considered mildly toxic with the fir tree oils being irritating to the mouth and stomach, something which people forget is that the water the tree sits in can be extremely poisonous, therefore ensure your pets do not mistake this water for their drinking bowl and ensure the pot is always covered.

Christmas food

House bunnies are also at risk this Christmas. Photo: Google imageHouse bunnies are also at risk this Christmas. Photo: Google image

Even the smallest amount of chocolate can be toxic to pets, however other seasonal foods such as turkey, stuffing, Christmas pudding and mince pies can also be extremely harmful. Rich human foods such as these can cause painful conditions such as pancreatitis and severe kidney failure, all which requires immediate veterinary treatment.

Christmas decorations

Although gorgeous to look at, fairy lights and other electrical equipment such as batteries could result in electrocution and/or burns to pets mouth and throat while possibly damaging their digestive system if chewed on or swallowed, keep them out of reach of canines and felines at all costs.

Christmas plants

Mistletoe, ivy, holly and poinsettia are all very poisonous plants and can cause irritation to the mouth, upset of the stomach while also causing vomiting.

Open flames

Lit candles along with bright, roaring fires are some of the perfect ways to keep warm and cosy over the holidays, however we need to be aware as pets are attracted to bright lights in darkened rooms. Along with placing a fire guard around open fires and keeping candles out of reach, it’s also worth checking your pet isn’t lying too close to the heat as it can easily burn through their thick fur to their skin, causing pain and blistering which is easy to miss by owners.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

12 stunning venues to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire

Firework display

10 of the best spa breaks in and around Derbyshire

Losehill House

10 of the prettiest Peak District towns and villages

10 of the prettiest Peak District villages

Christmas markets in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Matlock’s Victorian Christmas Market Photo: www.jonathanchristianphotography.co.uk

25 carol concerts in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Credit: Ferenc Szelepcsenyi / Shutterstock.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists