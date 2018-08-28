Protect your pets from Christmas dangers

It’s not just about the scrumptious food, thoughtful gifts and silly party games, Christmas is about spending valuable time with all the family, including our precious pets.

We all admit to spoiling our furry-friends at this joyous time, however, here are five hazards to look out for over the Christmas break and how to avoid them.

Christmas tree water

Christmas trees are considered mildly toxic with the fir tree oils being irritating to the mouth and stomach, something which people forget is that the water the tree sits in can be extremely poisonous, therefore ensure your pets do not mistake this water for their drinking bowl and ensure the pot is always covered.

Christmas food

Even the smallest amount of chocolate can be toxic to pets, however other seasonal foods such as turkey, stuffing, Christmas pudding and mince pies can also be extremely harmful. Rich human foods such as these can cause painful conditions such as pancreatitis and severe kidney failure, all which requires immediate veterinary treatment.

Christmas decorations

Although gorgeous to look at, fairy lights and other electrical equipment such as batteries could result in electrocution and/or burns to pets mouth and throat while possibly damaging their digestive system if chewed on or swallowed, keep them out of reach of canines and felines at all costs.

Christmas plants

Mistletoe, ivy, holly and poinsettia are all very poisonous plants and can cause irritation to the mouth, upset of the stomach while also causing vomiting.

Open flames

Lit candles along with bright, roaring fires are some of the perfect ways to keep warm and cosy over the holidays, however we need to be aware as pets are attracted to bright lights in darkened rooms. Along with placing a fire guard around open fires and keeping candles out of reach, it’s also worth checking your pet isn’t lying too close to the heat as it can easily burn through their thick fur to their skin, causing pain and blistering which is easy to miss by owners.