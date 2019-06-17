News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews tackle house blaze at North Norfolk seaside town

Luke Powell

Published: 6:50 PM June 17, 2019    Updated: 11:50 AM October 10, 2020
Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a house in Roughton Road, Cromer.

Firefighters spent almost two hours at the scene of a blaze at a property in Cromer this evening.

Crews from Cromer, Sheringham, Aylsham and the aerial appliance from Earlham were called to the property at Roughton Road shortly after 4.15pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the incident was declared over at 6.09pm.

