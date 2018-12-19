News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich firm celebrates 20 years with charity DIY SOS style project

Taz Ali

Published: 10:18 PM December 19, 2018    Updated: 11:40 AM October 10, 2020
Property 1st hand over the new staff room at the NNABs Thomas Tawell House care home. Picture: Andy

A Norwich firm has celebrated its 20th birthday by undertaking a DIY SOS style project for Norfolk's sight loss charity.

Property 1st Maintenance Ltd, a family-owned Norwich business approached the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB) to offer their services on a refurbishment project.

Over the past few months, they have transformed a run-down space into a smart and comfortable staff room where carers working at the charity's care home, Thomas Tawell House, can take well-earned breaks.

'We were coming up to 20 years in business, and we wanted to mark the occasion by doing something in the community which has supported us over those two decades,' said Barbara Gidney, who runs the Sprowston-based business with her husband Roger.

'My mum benefitted from the services of the NNAB, so I knew what a great charity it is. We approached them to see if there was any way we could help.'

