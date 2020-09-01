Search

‘Little printers with a big heart’ to move to new home

PUBLISHED: 16:50 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 01 September 2020

Prontaprint, based on St James Street in King's Lynn, is set to expand. Picture: Creative Orchard

A Norfolk based printing business is offering a monthly chance to win a free print to celebrate its move into a larger premises.

Prontaprint, a print company based in King’s Lynn since 1976, will expand to a bigger building across the road on St James Street to be able to offer new services.

The business, which has “battled” through two recessions and a pandemic, has been working with both local and national clients such as Whatahoot, Discover King’s Lynn, NHS, Palm Paper and Sandringham Estate over the past 14 years providing design, copy and finishing services.

It has also supported charities including The Purfleet Trust, Norfolk Hospice and Festival Too.

Director Jenny Richards said: “The new premises is not only larger which means that we can upgrade our systems and offer new services, but it’s also been renovated to our own specification which was essential.

“It’s also enormously helpful that we are only moving a short distance as that means there will be no business interruption to our customers.

“We cover three counties with our services and so the plan is that in addition to the new office in King’s Lynn and one in Cambridgeshire that we look to increase our team and services.”

To celebrate the move, every month from now until September 2021, Prontaprint will be offering a chance to win a free print via its Facebook page and will also match each win to a local charity who can also benefit from the same print support.

Ms Richards said: “I’m still as passionate about my job as I was when I started it 14 years ago.

“We’ve been so lucky to work with some fantastic businesses and people along the way, no matter the size or scale of the project, we are always delighted that someone has chosen us to work with.

“A real highlight of this job is being a part of helping people grow their business and seeing them succeed.

“We always go above and beyond for our customers as they are the backbone of our business.

“Someone recently called us the ‘little printers with a big heart,’ and I think that sums us up quite nicely.”

