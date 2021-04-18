Why Premier League promotion will give all of Norwich a boost

Published: 3:11 PM April 18, 2021

Norwich City's promotion is great news not just for fans, but for the city as a whole according to business leaders.

The Canaries' will return to English football's top-flight next season, just 12 months after being relegated, after promotion was sealed, despite a 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday night, courtesy of other results earlier in the day.

The feat has been celebrated across the weekend by fans who returned to pub and restaurant gardens for the first time in months over the weekend following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But as well as giving fans a lift, Premier League promotion will do wonders for everyone living in the city.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich's Business Improvement District (BID) said there were a number of reasons for the city to embrace Norwich's promotion to the Premier League, including the economic uplift it will bring.

He said: "We get more levels of tourism and hopefully, when we do get back to having fans in the ground, that brings in economic uplifts which trickle down to the local community and because the club has more money it spends more in the local economy and that has a positive impact on the community as well."

Mr Gurney said Premier League promotion also brought with it an increase in the "positive image of the city".

He said: "That positive PR and marketing message that Norwich has a Premier League team and therefore gives it a certain kudos."

Mr Gurney said that side of things was very difficult to tangibly assess but insisted people were more likely to come to the city as a result and "we will feel that".

As well as the economic benefits, Mr Gurney also said that promotion brought with it a "feel good factor" and would make everyone feel "a bit more happy" which was something "really positive" given the last 12 months everyone has had dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said it was "great news" the Canaries had been promoted to the Premier League.

He said: "Actually, after a really tough year for everybody in Norwich, this is really good news, it's really good for the city's morale.

"Being in the Premier League means Norwich gets a lot more national and international profile which is always good for the city and I think it will give people a nice bounce as we go into the summer.

"It's really great news."