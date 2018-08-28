Search

Projects in Great Yarmouth awarded £100,000 worth of grants

PUBLISHED: 11:07 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 23 January 2019

Darren Barker, project director at Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust which will benefit from the funding. Photo: Liz Coates

Archant

Two projects designed to maintain Great Yarmouth’s rich heritage have been awarded grants of £50,000 each.

The Rows have recieved funding to help preserve their history. Photo: George RyanThe Rows have recieved funding to help preserve their history. Photo: George Ryan

The Great Yarmouth Rows project and Norfolk Conservation have both been successful in their applications for the coastal revival fund.

The rows project aims to undertake the physical restoration of the ancient narrow streets as well as improving the lighting on the rows.

Norfolk Conservation have been awarded a grant of £50,000 to help preserve Great Yarmouth's medieval town wall. Picture: James BassNorfolk Conservation have been awarded a grant of £50,000 to help preserve Great Yarmouth's medieval town wall. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk Conservation will use its funding to help restore Great Yarmouth’s medieval wall in order to ensure a long term management strategy is in place.

This will involve improving the setting and accessibility of the wall between Blackfriars Road and Mariners Road.

MP Brandon Lewis said he is delighted to see these two projects benefit from the funding.

It comes thanks to the Ministry of Housing, communities and local government.

He said: “Our heritage in Great Yarmouth is so important, and well worth preserving.

“I am really pleased that the government recognised the significance of these projects when awarding money from the coastal revival fund.”

